Man suspected of “repeatedly” punching woman in Dundee street

Police have launched a witness appeal after a man assaulted a woman in Dundee.

The man is suspected of “repeatedly” punching and injuring the woman on Lochee Road between 4pm and 4.30pm on May 4.

The incident happened near the Dudhope Roundabout.

Officers said it was witnessed by several members of the public.

They tried to help the victim of the assault by shouting at the man.

But he left the scene and the woman was left injured by the assault.

Police Scotland has asked any witnesses to the incident to call them on 101 and to quote the reference number CR/181724/25.