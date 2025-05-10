Parking issues close busy B-road in Stirlingshire village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Parking issues close busy B-road in Stirlingshire village

The B837 has been shut at Drymen.

By Finn Nixon
Balmaha Road has been shut at Drymen. Image: Google Maps
Balmaha Road has been shut at Drymen. Image: Google Maps

A busy Stirlingshire road leading to the banks of Loch Lomond has been shut due to parking issues.

Police have shut Balmaha Road at Drymen, which is also known as the B837.

It is the main route for visitors travelling to Balmaha, which is around four miles from Drymen.

An unclassified road also provides access from the northern end of the B837 to Rowardennan.

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park had earlier reported full car parks and traffic delays in the area.

It had also warned against parking on road verges and “blocking access” to roads.

Parking means only residents allowed access to Balmaha Road

Police have also asked motorists to avoid the A84 at Loch Lubnaig between Callander and Lochearnhead due to parking issues.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The B837 Balmaha Road is currently closed at Drymen due to the volume of vehicles parking on the route, with only resident access being permitted.

“Please be aware if planning to visit the area.

“If parking in rural areas please be considerate of others, do not park in passing places and ensure access is available to emergency services.

“Parking attendants will be operating in the area.”

More from News

Pic Alan Richardson, Dundee www.pix-ar.co.uk CR0053193 The Standard bears march off. Dundee held a service of commemoration for VE Day on Saturday in City Square. Veterans and Cadet Forces paraded along with the ex-services Standards in front of the Lord Provost, MP's, MSP's, local clergy and church leaders, councillors and officers of Dundee City Council.
GALLERY: Dundee commemorates VE Day 80th anniversary
Police say the assault happened on Lochee Road near Dudhope Roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Man suspected of "repeatedly" punching woman in Dundee street
Parliament Square in Cupar. Image: Google Maps
Firefighters battle blaze near Cupar town centre
The annual Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn took place on Friday May 9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Black Rock '5' race returns to Fife coast
The Falkland Hill approach road in Fife. Image: Google Maps
Two women taken to hospital following crash near Falkland Hill
Police were called to the incident on Lauder Street in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Man, 18, arrested after disturbance involving knife in Dunfermline
Firefighters were called out to Hilltown Terrace in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Firefighters spend five hours tackling Hilltown fire
David Findlay.
Forfar publican wants to 'give something back' to customers after taking on second venue
Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool in February to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
SEAN O'NEIL: Who is new Perth leisure centre actually for?
St John's Shopping Centre, Perth.
9 buildings in Perth and Kinross that could be demolished

Conversation