Parking issues close busy B-road in Stirlingshire village

A busy Stirlingshire road leading to the banks of Loch Lomond has been shut due to parking issues.

Police have shut Balmaha Road at Drymen, which is also known as the B837.

It is the main route for visitors travelling to Balmaha, which is around four miles from Drymen.

An unclassified road also provides access from the northern end of the B837 to Rowardennan.

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park had earlier reported full car parks and traffic delays in the area.

It had also warned against parking on road verges and “blocking access” to roads.

Parking means only residents allowed access to Balmaha Road

Police have also asked motorists to avoid the A84 at Loch Lubnaig between Callander and Lochearnhead due to parking issues.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The B837 Balmaha Road is currently closed at Drymen due to the volume of vehicles parking on the route, with only resident access being permitted.

“Please be aware if planning to visit the area.

“If parking in rural areas please be considerate of others, do not park in passing places and ensure access is available to emergency services.

“Parking attendants will be operating in the area.”