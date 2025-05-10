Drivers asked to avoid busy Stirlingshire road over congestion fears

Drivers are being asked to avoid a busy road leading to a Stirlingshire beauty spot due to parking issues.

Police have asked motorists to stay away from the A84 near Loch Lubnaig because of the number of vehicles parked on the road.

One driver told The Courier how traffic had been at a “standstill” for around 15 minutes.

Loch Lubnaig is between Callander and Strathyre and is part of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park.

Posting on X, Forth Valley police said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the A84 near Loch Lubnaig due to the volume of vehicles parking on the route.

“Please be aware if planning a visit to the area.

“Drivers in the area are asked to consider where they park and ensure access is available to emergency service vehicles.”