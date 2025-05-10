Person rescued from the water at Arbroath cliffs A lifeboat was launched from the Arbroath station shorty before 6.30pm on Saturday. By Laura Devlin May 10 2025, 7:58pm May 10 2025, 7:58pm Share Person rescued from the water at Arbroath cliffs Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5241843/person-rescued-from-the-water-at-arbroath-cliffs/ Copy Link 0 comment A lifeboat was launched from the Arbroath station. Image: DC Thomson. A person has been pulled from the water after a rescue operation near Arbroath cliffs. A lifeboat was launched from the Arbroath station shorty before 6.30pm on Saturday. The age of the person is not known, however they are not believed to have been injured. A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Arbroath lifeboat were called out to a report of a person in the water. “It was underneath Arbroath cliffs. “One person was subsequently rescued from the water and they are safe and well.”
Conversation