Person rescued from the water at Arbroath cliffs

A person has been pulled from the water after a rescue operation near Arbroath cliffs.

A lifeboat was launched from the Arbroath station shorty before 6.30pm on Saturday.

The age of the person is not known, however they are not believed to have been injured.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Arbroath lifeboat were called out to a report of a person in the water.

“It was underneath Arbroath cliffs.

“One person was subsequently rescued from the water and they are safe and well.”