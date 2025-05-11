Two people hospitalised after ‘stabbing’ in Buckhaven as man charged

A 31-year-old man has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Buckhaven.

A 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken to hospital after the alleged attack at Lawrence Court just before 7pm on Saturday.

It’s understood the incident was a stabbing, but its exact nature is unknown.

The man who was charged is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Saturday officers received a report of the serious assaults of a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman on Lawrence Court, Buckhaven.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 12 May, 2025.”