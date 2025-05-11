News Two people hospitalised after ‘stabbing’ in Buckhaven as man charged A man and woman were allegedly attacked at Lawrence Court. By Finn Nixon May 11 2025, 10:33am May 11 2025, 10:33am Share Two people hospitalised after ‘stabbing’ in Buckhaven as man charged Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5241885/buckhaven-serious-assaults-arrest/ Copy Link Lawrence Court in Buckhaven. Image: Google Maps A 31-year-old man has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Buckhaven. A 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken to hospital after the alleged attack at Lawrence Court just before 7pm on Saturday. It’s understood the incident was a stabbing, but its exact nature is unknown. The man who was charged is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday. Two hospitalised after Buckhaven ‘stabbing’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Saturday officers received a report of the serious assaults of a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman on Lawrence Court, Buckhaven. “They were taken to hospital for treatment. “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 12 May, 2025.”