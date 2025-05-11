Public urged to avoid Loch Ard amid major search for missing person

A major search is underway at Loch Ard in Stirlingshire following reports of a missing person.

The ‘multi-agency’ search, involving police and firefighters, started at around 9pm on Saturday.

The B829 has been closed at Aberfoyle, and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

A helicopter is believed to have been involved in the emergency response, and the fire service was also in attendance on Saturday night.

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park also asked members of the public to avoid the area and said “only residents are being allowed access”.

B829 closed at Aberfoyle amid large-scale search

A Police Scotland statement said: “Enquiries are being carried out in the Loch Ard area of Aberfoyle following a report of a missing person.

Police were made aware around 9pm on Saturday.

“Officers are involved in an ongoing multi-agency search of the area.

“The B829 at Aberfoyle is currently closed and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.”

Loch Ard Adventure Centre also confirmed it was assisting emergency services last night.

A Facebook post reads: “We are assisting and supporting the emergency services in any way we can with an ongoing incident that has nothing to do with Loch Ard Adventure Centre or its customers.

“We have no further knowledge or information.”