Man, 54, dies suddenly at Dunfermline Asda

A 54-year-old man has died suddenly at an Asda Superstore in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called out to the Halbeath Retail Park supermarket just after 6am on Sunday.

Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 54-year-old man at premises on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline around 6.10am on Sunday.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Asda has been approached for comment.