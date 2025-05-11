News Crash closes A85 near Comrie Emergency services are at the scene. By Finn Nixon May 11 2025, 12:35pm May 11 2025, 12:35pm Share Crash closes A85 near Comrie Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5241948/a85-comrie-closed-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. The A85 in Perthshire is closed due to a crash. The road is closed near West Lodge Estate, to the east of Comrie, after the incident was reported at around 11:25am. Locals have reported seeing an air ambulance at the scene. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call for a RTC near Comrie at 11.22am. “Two appliances are still on the scene.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
