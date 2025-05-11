Crash closes A85 near Comrie

The A85 in Perthshire is closed due to a crash.

The road is closed near West Lodge Estate, to the east of Comrie, after the incident was reported at around 11:25am.

Locals have reported seeing an air ambulance at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call for a RTC near Comrie at 11.22am.

“Two appliances are still on the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.