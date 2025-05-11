Multiple emergency services descend on Methil Docks

Multiple emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident at the Methil Docks.

Police, ambulance and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have all been called to the incident.

The SFRS have confirmed they currently have two appliances at the scene, as well as two water rescue teams.

The appliances have been sent from the Methil and Kirkcaldy stations, whilst the water rescue teams have been sent from Glenrothes and Dundee.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

A spokesperson for the SFRS added: “We recieved the call at 6.52pm.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland are also in attendance.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

