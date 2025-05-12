Fire crews called after van overturns on Dundee street

Emergency services were called to a Dundee street after a van overturned on Sunday.

The crash happened near Frews Bar on Moncur Crescent, close to the junction with Strathmartine Road, shortly after 7pm.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

Heavy rescue appliance called to Dundee crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 7.17pm to a one-vehicle crash on Moncur Crescent.

“Three appliances and a heavy-lifting vehicle were dispatched.

“On arrival, crews found a van that had overturned.

“The driver of the vehicle had self-exited from the vehicle before our crews arrived.

“Firefighters made the area safe before the stop was issued at 7.39pm”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.