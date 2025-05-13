£3.2 million Cowdenbeath cannabis farm ‘biggest ever found in Fife’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£3.2 million Cowdenbeath cannabis farm ‘biggest ever found in Fife’

Nearly 2,000 plants were found inside a disused factory on Gateside Industrial Estate.

By Neil Henderson
Police raid the factory at Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath.
Police raiding the factory at Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police believe a £3.2 million cannabis farm in Cowdenbeath may be the biggest ever found in Fife.

Nearly 2,000 plants were found inside a disused factory on Gateside Industrial Estate on Thursday.

Officers have now revealed the enormous value of the drugs uncovered.

The Courier understands detectives believe it is “almost certainly” their biggest-ever haul in Fife and one of the largest uncovered in the east of Scotland.

Officers broke their way into the property on Thursday morning and discovered the cannabis plantation spread over the entire single-storey building.

Police entering the factory at Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath.
Police entering the factory at Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A 24-hour police presence remained at the property for several days as an investigation into the plantation got under way.

Police Scotland forensic specialists, brought in from Edinburgh, were also at the scene for several days, analysing the set-up.

The last of the plants and equipment was removed on Sunday evening.

A 70-year-old man was arrested by police following the raid.

He has since been released pending further investigation.

Police raid the building.
Police raiding the building. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Detective Constable Paul Scougall said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

