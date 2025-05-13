£3.2 million Cowdenbeath cannabis farm ‘biggest ever found in Fife’

Police believe a £3.2 million cannabis farm in Cowdenbeath may be the biggest ever found in Fife.

Nearly 2,000 plants were found inside a disused factory on Gateside Industrial Estate on Thursday.

Officers have now revealed the enormous value of the drugs uncovered.

The Courier understands detectives believe it is “almost certainly” their biggest-ever haul in Fife and one of the largest uncovered in the east of Scotland.

Officers broke their way into the property on Thursday morning and discovered the cannabis plantation spread over the entire single-storey building.

A 24-hour police presence remained at the property for several days as an investigation into the plantation got under way.

Police Scotland forensic specialists, brought in from Edinburgh, were also at the scene for several days, analysing the set-up.

The last of the plants and equipment was removed on Sunday evening.

A 70-year-old man was arrested by police following the raid.

He has since been released pending further investigation.

Detective Constable Paul Scougall said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This significant recovery underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”