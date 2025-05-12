News Great pictures as hundreds of runners take part in Race for Life in Kirkcaldy More than 1,500 people got on their marks in this year's Cancer Research UK Race for Life Fife at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy. Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK By Claire Warrender May 12 2025, 11:05am May 12 2025, 11:05am Share Great pictures as hundreds of runners take part in Race for Life in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5242237/race-for-life-kirkcaldy-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment More than 1,500 runners united against Cancer during Sunday’s Race for Life Fife. Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy became a sea of pink as people completed the 3k, 5k and 10k courses. And others splashed through mud-spattered obstacles and a scramble net thanks to Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events. This year, medals were presented by Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, who lost his dad Tom to brain cancer in 2014. First home in the 5k event was 15-year-old Dennis Milne, a member of Team Carstairs. Meanwhile, Vicki Blowman, 51, of Kirkcaldy, took part in memory of sister Vanessa Poxon, who died from kidney cancer last year aged 52. Vicki was joined by Vanessa’s daugher Megan Price, 16, and niece Natasha Blowman, 20, as well as mum Mary. Lisa Adams, Race for Life organiser Cancer Research UK, said she was grateful to everyone who took part. “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for,” she said. Cancer Research UK has supplied us with some of the best pictures from the day. Fitness trainer Fiona Livingstone led a team. These participants got “Pretty Muddy”. Mum and daughter Laurayn and Robyn MacKinness with their medals. Seven-year-olds Ollie Wilson and Emily Denholm get Pretty Muddy at Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Police Scotland youth volunteers Avril Ganyani, 13, and Amanda Aliu, 13, look after the medals. Four-year-old Mila Buta celebrates with a medal. Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance gets on his marks at Sunday’s Race for Life. Participants slide down into a pit of mud. A family holding hands as they complete this year’s Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Moira Campbell, with her dog Banjo, who took part in memory of mum Martha. Verity Power entertained with bubbles at the Kirkcaldy Race for Life. David Torrance gets the race under way.
