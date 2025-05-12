Great pictures as hundreds of runners take part in Race for Life in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Great pictures as hundreds of runners take part in Race for Life in Kirkcaldy

More than 1,500 people got on their marks in this year's Cancer Research UK Race for Life Fife at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy, 2025
Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK
By Claire Warrender

More than 1,500 runners united against Cancer during Sunday’s Race for Life Fife.

Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy became a sea of pink as people completed the 3k, 5k and 10k courses.

And others splashed through mud-spattered obstacles and a scramble net thanks to Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

This year, medals were presented by Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, who lost his dad Tom to brain cancer in 2014.

First home in the 5k event was 15-year-old Dennis Milne, a member of Team Carstairs.

Meanwhile, Vicki Blowman, 51, of Kirkcaldy, took part in memory of sister Vanessa Poxon, who died from kidney cancer last year aged 52.

Vicki was joined by Vanessa’s daugher Megan Price, 16, and niece Natasha Blowman, 20, as well as mum Mary.

Lisa Adams, Race for Life organiser Cancer Research UK, said she was grateful to everyone who took part.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for,” she said.

Cancer Research UK has supplied us with some of the best pictures from the day.

Fitness trainer Fiona Livingstone led a team at Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy
Fitness trainer Fiona Livingstone led a team.
Participants climbing out of the mud filled pit at the finale of Pretty Muddy
These participants got “Pretty Muddy”.
Mum and daughter Laurayn and Robyn MacKinness
Mum and daughter Laurayn and Robyn MacKinness with their medals.
Best friends Ollie Wilson and Emily Denholm get pretty muddy at Race for Life Fife.
Seven-year-olds Ollie Wilson and Emily Denholm get Pretty Muddy at Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy.
Police Scotland youth volunteers Avril Ganyani, 13, and Amanda Aliu, 13
Police Scotland youth volunteers Avril Ganyani, 13, and Amanda Aliu, 13, look after the medals.
Four-year-old Mila Buta with her medal
Four-year-old Mila Buta celebrates with a medal.
Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance gets on his marks at Race for Life Fife
Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance gets on his marks at Sunday’s Race for Life.
The mud slide
Participants slide down into a pit of mud.
A family completes Race for Life Fife, holding hands
A family holding hands as they complete this year’s Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy.
Moira Campbell took part in memory of mum Martha
Moira Campbell, with her dog Banjo, who took part in memory of mum Martha.
Verity Power entertained with bubbles.
Verity Power entertained with bubbles at the Kirkcaldy Race for Life.
David Torrance gets the race under way
David Torrance gets the race under way.

More from News

Zoe and George Dark in Piece cafe, Aberfeldy.
Family-run Aberfeldy cafe reopens after major refurbishment
Former Dundee university principal Iain Gillespie
Call for ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie to hand back £150,000 pay-out
Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK
Tears and laughter as funeral held in Dundee for 'Smiley Riley', 13
Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK
Magdalen Green footbridge demolition and replacement plans set for approval
Le Monde is set to open in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry in the coming weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry set to reopen as Mediterranean restaurant
Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook quits
3
Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK
'Popular' hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million
Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK
Great pictures as Angus primary pupils face each other in Glamis Castle tug o’…
Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK
All you need to know as Stirling open-top bus tours return for 2025
Competitors limber up for Race for Life Fife in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by Cancer Research UK
Dunfermline couple flee for their lives as coach careers towards them during crash

Conversation