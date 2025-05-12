Great pictures as hundreds of runners take part in Race for Life in Kirkcaldy

More than 1,500 runners united against Cancer during Sunday’s Race for Life Fife.

Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy became a sea of pink as people completed the 3k, 5k and 10k courses.

And others splashed through mud-spattered obstacles and a scramble net thanks to Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

This year, medals were presented by Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, who lost his dad Tom to brain cancer in 2014.

First home in the 5k event was 15-year-old Dennis Milne, a member of Team Carstairs.

Meanwhile, Vicki Blowman, 51, of Kirkcaldy, took part in memory of sister Vanessa Poxon, who died from kidney cancer last year aged 52.

Vicki was joined by Vanessa’s daugher Megan Price, 16, and niece Natasha Blowman, 20, as well as mum Mary.

Lisa Adams, Race for Life organiser Cancer Research UK, said she was grateful to everyone who took part.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for,” she said.

Cancer Research UK has supplied us with some of the best pictures from the day.