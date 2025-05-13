Angus Planning Ahead: Derelict family home bid and tearoom house permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Angus Planning Ahead: Derelict family home bid and tearoom house permission

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes the first stage of a major renewable energy project near Montrose and a proposal for a mobile phone mast beside Forfar's Athletic's Station Park.

By Graham Brown
A new family home could replace a derelict cottage near Brechin. Image: Building Design Services
A new family home could replace a derelict cottage near Brechin. Image: Building Design Services

A bid has come forward to bring a dilapidated cottage near Brechin back into residential use.

The house is at Kincraig Farm, just east of the town near the A935 to Montrose.

It was extended around the 1950s, but has fallen into a state of disrepair after being unoccupied for around 40 years.

House proposal for Kincraig cottage near Brechin
The cottage at Kincraig has been unused for decades. Image: Building Design Services

The owner of Kincraig Farmhouse now wants to knock the crumbling cottage down and replace it with a three-bedroom family home.

Planning agents, Building Design Services, say: “We do not believe the house has any architectural merit.

“It is so far removed from its original character, that the best way forward would be to demolish and rebuild a 21st-century, low-impact, environmentally friendly home built to be sympathetic to the rural housing of the Angus countryside.”

New house design for Kincraig Farm Cottage, near Brechin.
An architect’s impression of the new home. Image: Building Design Services

The new house will be central to the 800 sq m site, with parking for four cars and room for a separate garage.

The application has yet to be determined.

Montrose green energy scheme could power 55,000 homes

An energy firm is seeking permission for one of the largest onshore renewable energy schemes ever proposed in Angus.

The Craigo and Glenskinno project near Montrose would combine a solar farm, wind turbines and battery energy storage.

It would cover around 325 hectares of farmland in total.

The main elements are:

  • Seven 89.5-metre wind turbines
  • 122-hectare solar array around Glenskinno Farm
  • 57-ha solar array at Craigo
  • 1.2-ha battery storage northwest of Langley Park

Developers BSR Energy say the 144MW scheme could power the equivalent of around 55,000 homes.

The application will be determined by the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit.

A scoping request on the potential impacts of the major project has been lodged with Angus Council.

Forfar mobile phone mast

There are plans to move a Forfar mobile phone mast to a new site near Station Park.

EE and Hutchison 3G have lodged the application after being given notice to quit a site at the former Forfar Mart.

It is being redeveloped as a commercial vehicle centre.

Forfar mart mobile phone mast
The mast at the former Forfar Mart is to be replaced. Image: Google

The telecoms firms now want to relocate the 25-metre high monopole to the edge of a field beside Forfar Athletic’s ground.

Their application states: “It is important to note this is a replacement mast and not an additional mast in the Forfar area.

“There are several tall floodlights surrounding the pitch, and an existing mast that will all help the proposed mast assimilate with the surroundings.”

The prior notification application will be considered in due course.

Arbroath flat holiday let

Permission has been granted for an Arbroath flat to become a short-term let.

The two-bedroom, first-floor flat is at 4 Bridge Street, on the corner of Keptie Street.

The applicants said the property can accommodate up to five people but does not allow stag or hen groups.

It has its own entrance on Bridge Street.

There were no objections to the application, and officials approved it under delegated powers.

The handling report stated: “There are flats and commercial units to the sides, but an empty retail unit below.

“The use of the property as short-term letting accommodation is in general compliance with the development plan.

It added: “The introduction of the short-term lets licensing arrangements will also provide further oversight of the management and operation of this type of accommodation.”

Letham tea room house bid approved

A once-popular Letham tearoom is to be converted back to residential use.

The Hamelt looks onto The Square in the village.

It was previously a chip shop before being turned into a cafe, which became a magnet for visitors.

However, the business closed in 2022 after its owner said it was no longer viable.

Letham tearoom house conversion plan approved.
The Hamelt in Letham Square closed in 2022. Image: Google

Plans for it to be returned to its original role as a house were approved under delegated powers.

The living room and bedroom will face Gardyne Street. A kitchen, shower room, and study/bedroom will be created at the rear.

Planning officials said: “The change of use can be accommodated without having an unacceptable impact on the appearance of the building or surrounding area.”

Home Bargains branding at Arbroath retail park

Discount giant Home Bargains has submitted plans for signage at its new store in a £16 million Arbroath retail park.

A 15-metre by 3.6-metre sign is proposed for the anchor unit at the Dundee Road development.

The retailer is opening a 30,000-square foot store and adjacent 10,000-sq ft garden centre at the Elliot site.

A Garden World sign is also part of the application by parent company TJ Morris.

Home Bargains retail park at Arbroath.
The entrance to the new retail park at Elliot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The company has also applied to erect a totem sign beside the A92.

This follows a recent application for a combined triangular sign at the retail park entrance, with the full line-up of businesses.

Aldi, MKM Builders Merchant, Costa, and Greggs are also coming to the site.

An official opening date has yet to be confirmed.

Arbroath funeral firm house conversion

A funeral firm premises in Arbroath is to be turned into a three-bedroom house.

The premises at 2-4 West Grimsby were previously operated by Robertson Memorials.

It was closed as the business streamlined its operations.

Former shop to become three-bedroom Arbroath house.
The former memorials business at West Grimsby is to be converted into a three-bedroom home. Image: Google

Permission has now been granted under delegated powers for the building to become a family home.

There will be minor alterations to the building to create new window and door openings, as well as roof lights.

The site will include parking for two cars.

Here are the Angus Council planning portal links to the applications:

Brechin cottage 

144MW Craigo and Glenskinno energy scheme

Station Park mobile mast

Arbroath short term let

Letham tearoom house

Home Bargains signs

Arbroath funeral firm house

More from News

CR0048253, Kieran Webster, Perth. Perth Ladies Day. Picture shows; Perth Ladies day at Perth Races Sheila morris and Susan Neilson from Milnathort crack open the bubbles Thursday 16th May 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Races Ladies' Day: All you need to know including weather forecast, timings and…
Police raid the factory at Gateside Industrial Estate in Cowdenbeath.
£3.2 million Cowdenbeath cannabis farm 'biggest ever found in Fife'
Raza Hussain
Perth property fraudster scammed Scottish Government and building society
Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, plans a cafe with home-cooked meals
Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food
The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru
Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth campaigners raise equality fears over Bell's Sports Centre plans
Edinburgh High Court
'Remorseless' former foster carer from Fife jailed for rape and sexual abuse
UHI Perth College
How is crisis-hit UHI Perth College funded?
Morag Lindsay putting haggis in mouth while Jon Wilkin sniffs plate of food
Inside the weird and wonderful World Haggis Championships in Perth
Nico Sword (left) and Lee Lamont.
Pair guilty of 'warehousing' cocaine in Fife garage

Conversation