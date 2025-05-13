Angus Planning Ahead: Derelict family home bid and tearoom house permission

A bid has come forward to bring a dilapidated cottage near Brechin back into residential use.

The house is at Kincraig Farm, just east of the town near the A935 to Montrose.

It was extended around the 1950s, but has fallen into a state of disrepair after being unoccupied for around 40 years.

The owner of Kincraig Farmhouse now wants to knock the crumbling cottage down and replace it with a three-bedroom family home.

Planning agents, Building Design Services, say: “We do not believe the house has any architectural merit.

“It is so far removed from its original character, that the best way forward would be to demolish and rebuild a 21st-century, low-impact, environmentally friendly home built to be sympathetic to the rural housing of the Angus countryside.”

The new house will be central to the 800 sq m site, with parking for four cars and room for a separate garage.

The application has yet to be determined.

Montrose green energy scheme could power 55,000 homes

An energy firm is seeking permission for one of the largest onshore renewable energy schemes ever proposed in Angus.

The Craigo and Glenskinno project near Montrose would combine a solar farm, wind turbines and battery energy storage.

It would cover around 325 hectares of farmland in total.

The main elements are:

Seven 89.5-metre wind turbines

122-hectare solar array around Glenskinno Farm

57-ha solar array at Craigo

1.2-ha battery storage northwest of Langley Park

Developers BSR Energy say the 144MW scheme could power the equivalent of around 55,000 homes.

The application will be determined by the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit.

A scoping request on the potential impacts of the major project has been lodged with Angus Council.

Forfar mobile phone mast

There are plans to move a Forfar mobile phone mast to a new site near Station Park.

EE and Hutchison 3G have lodged the application after being given notice to quit a site at the former Forfar Mart.

It is being redeveloped as a commercial vehicle centre.

The telecoms firms now want to relocate the 25-metre high monopole to the edge of a field beside Forfar Athletic’s ground.

Their application states: “It is important to note this is a replacement mast and not an additional mast in the Forfar area.

“There are several tall floodlights surrounding the pitch, and an existing mast that will all help the proposed mast assimilate with the surroundings.”

The prior notification application will be considered in due course.

Arbroath flat holiday let

Permission has been granted for an Arbroath flat to become a short-term let.

The two-bedroom, first-floor flat is at 4 Bridge Street, on the corner of Keptie Street.

The applicants said the property can accommodate up to five people but does not allow stag or hen groups.

It has its own entrance on Bridge Street.

There were no objections to the application, and officials approved it under delegated powers.

The handling report stated: “There are flats and commercial units to the sides, but an empty retail unit below.

“The use of the property as short-term letting accommodation is in general compliance with the development plan.

It added: “The introduction of the short-term lets licensing arrangements will also provide further oversight of the management and operation of this type of accommodation.”

Letham tea room house bid approved

A once-popular Letham tearoom is to be converted back to residential use.

The Hamelt looks onto The Square in the village.

It was previously a chip shop before being turned into a cafe, which became a magnet for visitors.

However, the business closed in 2022 after its owner said it was no longer viable.

Plans for it to be returned to its original role as a house were approved under delegated powers.

The living room and bedroom will face Gardyne Street. A kitchen, shower room, and study/bedroom will be created at the rear.

Planning officials said: “The change of use can be accommodated without having an unacceptable impact on the appearance of the building or surrounding area.”

Home Bargains branding at Arbroath retail park

Discount giant Home Bargains has submitted plans for signage at its new store in a £16 million Arbroath retail park.

A 15-metre by 3.6-metre sign is proposed for the anchor unit at the Dundee Road development.

The retailer is opening a 30,000-square foot store and adjacent 10,000-sq ft garden centre at the Elliot site.

A Garden World sign is also part of the application by parent company TJ Morris.

The company has also applied to erect a totem sign beside the A92.

This follows a recent application for a combined triangular sign at the retail park entrance, with the full line-up of businesses.

Aldi, MKM Builders Merchant, Costa, and Greggs are also coming to the site.

An official opening date has yet to be confirmed.

Arbroath funeral firm house conversion

A funeral firm premises in Arbroath is to be turned into a three-bedroom house.

The premises at 2-4 West Grimsby were previously operated by Robertson Memorials.

It was closed as the business streamlined its operations.

Permission has now been granted under delegated powers for the building to become a family home.

There will be minor alterations to the building to create new window and door openings, as well as roof lights.

The site will include parking for two cars.

Here are the Angus Council planning portal links to the applications:

Brechin cottage

144MW Craigo and Glenskinno energy scheme

Station Park mobile mast

Arbroath short term let

Letham tearoom house

Home Bargains signs

Arbroath funeral firm house