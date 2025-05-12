Dundee wheelchair user, 17, in hospital after e-scooter hit-and-run

A teenage Dundee wheelchair user has been left in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run involving an e-scooter.

Jack McNaughton, 17, suffered multiple injuries after being hit while attempting to cross Strathmore Avenue on Saturday night.

He was struck by the e-scooter near the Travelodge hotel and knocked on to the road at around 10.15pm before the male rider fled the scene.

Jack, who has cerebral palsy and is a student at Dundee and Angus College, sustained a fractured hip, as well as injuries to his face and wrists.

His mum, Stacy, described it as a “horrific incident” and said her son was “lucky” it had not been worse.

Mum prasies ‘phenomenal’ bystanders after son hurt in hit-and-run

The 39-year-old said: “It looks like the e-scooter rider came out of nowhere and t-boned him.

“The rider had no lights on.

“As Jack was propelled from the wheelchair, I think his feet got caught (in the wheelchair) before he hit the concrete.

“A man and a woman attempted to chase the person down as they fled.

“They had no luck and returned to Jack, waiting with him until the ambulance arrived – I can’t thank them enough.

“What they did was phenomenal – it has restored my faith in humanity.

“I would hope this e-scooter rider is feeling an incredible sense of guilt about what’s happened.

“Psychologically, this is really going to take a hit on Jack’s independence.”

Jack’s bespoke wheelchair and Batec motorised attachment were damaged beyond repair.

The vital equipment has given the e-sports student and keen sportsman a greater sense of independence.

Fundraiser to buy Dundee teenager a new wheelchair after crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise £15,500 for a replacement wheelchair.

Dad Graham said: “Jack has used the Batec for five years and the kit is invaluable in giving him his independence.

“He goes to Breaking Point Gym in Arbroath and other gyms in Dundee.”

Stacy and Graham say they have been “overwhelmed” by people’s generosity, with thousands of pounds already donated.

Police say the rider of the scooter made off towards Lawton Road.

He was wearing dark clothing and a dark knitted hat.

Inspector Jamie Allen said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace this male, and we would ask him to come forward.

“I am also urging anyone who was in the area at the time to please get in touch or has any knowledge as to the identity of the e-scooter rider.

“If you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that would also assist our inquiries, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4202 of May 10.