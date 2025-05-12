Dundee wheelchair user, 17, in hospital after e-scooter hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee wheelchair user, 17, in hospital after e-scooter hit-and-run

Jack McNaughton suffered multiple injuries after being hit while attempting to cross Strathmore Avenue.

By James Simpson
Jack McNaughton was injured in a hit-and-run in Dundee. Image: Graham McNaughton
A teenage Dundee wheelchair user has been left in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run involving an e-scooter.

Jack McNaughton, 17, suffered multiple injuries after being hit while attempting to cross Strathmore Avenue on Saturday night.

He was struck by the e-scooter near the Travelodge hotel and knocked on to the road at around 10.15pm before the male rider fled the scene.

Jack, who has cerebral palsy and is a student at Dundee and Angus College, sustained a fractured hip, as well as injuries to his face and wrists.

His mum, Stacy, described it as a “horrific incident” and said her son was “lucky” it had not been worse.

Mum prasies ‘phenomenal’ bystanders after son hurt in hit-and-run

The 39-year-old said: “It looks like the e-scooter rider came out of nowhere and t-boned him.

“The rider had no lights on.

“As Jack was propelled from the wheelchair, I think his feet got caught (in the wheelchair) before he hit the concrete.

“A man and a woman attempted to chase the person down as they fled.

“They had no luck and returned to Jack, waiting with him until the ambulance arrived – I can’t thank them enough.

“What they did was phenomenal – it has restored my faith in humanity.

Jack’s wheelchair was badly damaged. Image: Graham McNaughton

“I would hope this e-scooter rider is feeling an incredible sense of guilt about what’s happened.

“Psychologically, this is really going to take a hit on Jack’s independence.”

Jack’s bespoke wheelchair and Batec motorised attachment were damaged beyond repair.

The vital equipment has given the e-sports student and keen sportsman a greater sense of independence.

Fundraiser to buy Dundee teenager a new wheelchair after crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise £15,500 for a replacement wheelchair.

Dad Graham said: “Jack has used the Batec for five years and the kit is invaluable in giving him his independence.

“He goes to Breaking Point Gym in Arbroath and other gyms in Dundee.”

Stacy and Graham say they have been “overwhelmed” by people’s generosity, with thousands of pounds already donated.

Police say the rider of the scooter made off towards Lawton Road.

Jack is a keen sportsman. Image: Graham McNaughton

He was wearing dark clothing and a dark knitted hat.

Inspector Jamie Allen said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace this male, and we would ask him to come forward.

“I am also urging anyone who was in the area at the time to please get in touch or has any knowledge as to the identity of the e-scooter rider.

“If you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that would also assist our inquiries, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4202 of May 10.

Conversation