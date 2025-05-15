Fish & chips, haggis and… seagull poo?! Anstruther’s ice cream just got seriously strange

Anstruther Fish Bar and Restaurant is legendary. Its fish and chips are world-famous, with queues often snaking out the door and down the street. But here’s the real scoop — it also makes some of the best ice cream in Fife in house. In fact, it has been doing it since 1919, churning out fresh, creamy delights using a closely guarded family recipe, yet somehow, hardly anyone knows about it.

Until now.

This summer, Anstruther Fish Bar is turning up the chill factor with the launch of three utterly bonkers Scottish-themed novelty ice cream flavours: fish & chips, haggis, and — you heard it here first — seagull poo!

No, we’re not joking.

“We’re known across the globe for our fish and chips, but we wanted to have a bit of fun and give people a reason to try our artisan ice cream,” says Walker Murray, owner of Anstruther Fish Bar. “Our regular ice cream is traditional and lovingly made in small batches right here in the shop, but we thought, What if we went a bit wild with some limited edition flavours to show people what they’re missing?”

Meet the mad flavours

Fish and chips ice cream – A more savoury play on its famous traditional fish supper. Its base mix with the flavours of the award winning product, gives a hint of fish and chips with the sensation of ice cream and surprisingly, it works. Even better with the smooth sensation of ice cream and the crunch of the batter bits on top. It’s crazy but you need to try it to “sea” how good it is.

Haggis ice cream – A Scottish play on ice cream, again something that doesn’t work until you try it. A must for haggis lovers or the brave people who like to experiment with food.

Seagull poo ice cream – This one is kept sweet, it’s a play on the traditional stracciatella ice cream, with a little fruit twist that helps with the appearance. “We wanted to do something that is in line with fish and chips on the harbour front, and seagulls are something everybody associates when eating ice cream along the beach. Thankfully, this one’s just a name It’s pure novelty fun and guaranteed to get a laugh, a photo, and hopefully a taste too.” Walker said.

A legacy in every lick

Behind the humour and outlandish flavours lies a rich heritage in the craft of ice cream-making. Anstruther Fish Bar’s ice cream has been part of the family since 1919, when the original recipe was first developed. It’s been passed down through generations, and today, it’s still made fresh in-store.

From classics like strawberry, mint choc chip and Scottish tablet, to seasonal specials like raspberry ripple, there’s a flavour for everyone — whether you’re in for a laugh or just want a scoop of something sweet to finish off your fish supper.

Walker added: “what makes our ice cream stand out from the rest if that we handmake every batch with locally sourced ingredients. It is pretty cool that we have the ability to create these ideas and test how brave our customers may be. We are not quite at the Heston Blumenthal level yet, but whilst staff have questioned the ideas, we have all had lots of fun at the trial tastings.”

Grab it while it’s cold

The novelty flavours are available for a limited time only, and while they’re mainly just a bit of fun to discover the Fish Bar’s secret sweet side, there’s every chance they could become cult favourites.

So, whether you’re a brave foodie looking to say you’ve eaten haggis in a cone, or just want to laugh while licking your seagull poo, make sure you swing by Anstruther Fish Bar this summer.

Because while everyone knows it does some of the best fish and chips in town… soon, everyone will know it does ice cream just as well — even the weird ones. So hurry! Head over before the secret spreads to beat the queues.

Discover more and plan your visit in line with opening times.