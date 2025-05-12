News Man charged after armed police called to Brechin ‘disturbance’ Firearms officers were called to a flat on Church Street. By Andrew Robson & Ben MacDonald May 12 2025, 11:51am May 12 2025, 11:51am Share Man charged after armed police called to Brechin ‘disturbance’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5242421/armed-police-brechin-disturbance-church-street/ Copy Link Church Street in Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson A 29-year-old man has been charged after armed police were called to a “disturbance” in Brechin. Firearms officers were called to a flat on Church Street in the Angus town shortly before 7pm on Sunday. A video shared on social media showed a section of the street was taped off by police during the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance at a flat in Church Street, Brechin. “Officers were called to the property around 6.45pm on Sunday. “The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution and later discharged. “He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.”