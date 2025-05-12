Man charged after armed police called to Brechin ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Man charged after armed police called to Brechin ‘disturbance’

Firearms officers were called to a flat on Church Street.

By Andrew Robson & Ben MacDonald
Armed police were called to a disturbance on Church Street in Brechin
Church Street in Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A 29-year-old man has been charged after armed police were called to a “disturbance” in Brechin.

Firearms officers were called to a flat on Church Street in the Angus town shortly before 7pm on Sunday.

A video shared on social media showed a section of the street was taped off by police during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance at a flat in Church Street, Brechin.

“Officers were called to the property around 6.45pm on Sunday.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution and later discharged.

“He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.”

More from News

Zoe and George Dark in Piece cafe, Aberfeldy.
Family-run Aberfeldy cafe reopens after major refurbishment
Former Dundee university principal Iain Gillespie
Call for ex-Dundee University chief Iain Gillespie to hand back £150,000 pay-out
The funeral of Riley Welsh has taken place. Image: Genna O'Neill/ Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tears and laughter as funeral held in Dundee for 'Smiley Riley', 13
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Proposed replacement of Magdalen Green footbridge takes step forward Picture shows; Images of proposed replacement of Magdalen Green footbridge . Dundee . Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Magdalen Green footbridge demolition and replacement plans set for approval
Le Monde is set to open in the former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry in the coming weeks.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry set to reopen as Mediterranean restaurant
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook has quit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
UHI Perth principal Margaret Cook quits
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline up for sale at ?1.75m Picture shows; Adamson Hotel Crossford Dunfermline. Crossford Fife. Supplied by Graham & Sibbald Date; Unknown
'Popular' hotel near Dunfermline put up for sale for £1.75 million
The victorious Glamis Primary School team with medallists Newtyle and Isla. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Great pictures as Angus primary pupils face each other in Glamis Castle tug o’…
The Stirling Sightseer open-top bus is returning for 2025. Image: McGill's
All you need to know as Stirling open-top bus tours return for 2025
Story by Graham Fleming Bus and car involved in major Deeside crash on A93 near Dinnet May 10 2025 Image: Supplied
Dunfermline couple flee for their lives as coach careers towards them during crash