Man charged after armed police called to Brechin ‘disturbance’

A 29-year-old man has been charged after armed police were called to a “disturbance” in Brechin.

Firearms officers were called to a flat on Church Street in the Angus town shortly before 7pm on Sunday.

A video shared on social media showed a section of the street was taped off by police during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance at a flat in Church Street, Brechin.

“Officers were called to the property around 6.45pm on Sunday.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution and later discharged.

“He is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.”