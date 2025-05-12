News Girl, 12, charged after attack on youngster near Forfar park The incident happened near Reid Park on April 25. By Lindsey Hamilton May 12 2025, 12:14pm May 12 2025, 12:14pm Share Girl, 12, charged after attack on youngster near Forfar park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5242481/girl-charged-attack-reid-park-forfar/ Copy Link The area next to Reid Park, Forfar, where the attack took place. Image: Google Maps A 12-year-old girl has been charged after an attack on another girl in Forfar. The incident happened near Reid Park on April 25. A video of the incident – where another 12-year-old girl was attacked – was shared widely on social media. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 12-year-old girl being assaulted in the Reid Park area of Forfar around 6.15pm on Friday April 25. “A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”