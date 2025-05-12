Girl, 12, charged after attack on youngster near Forfar park

A 12-year-old girl has been charged after an attack on another girl in Forfar.

The incident happened near Reid Park on April 25.

A video of the incident – where another 12-year-old girl was attacked – was shared widely on social media.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 12-year-old girl being assaulted in the Reid Park area of Forfar around 6.15pm on Friday April 25.

“A 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”