Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru

A derelict Cupar restaurant and nightclub could finally be redeveloped under plans lodged with Fife Council.

The B-listed Watts of Cupar building would become a new two-storey bar and restaurant if the proposal is accepted.

Meanwhile, the former nightclub extension and cattle mart next door would be demolished.

This would make way for a retail development with three shops, a coffee drive-thru and 37 car parking spaces.

Developer Stone Acre Ventures Ltd say their application would “breathe new life into an important local landmark”.

Watts of Cupar has lain empty and deteriorating since 2019.

And the building is now in poor condition, appearing on Historic Environment Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register.

New Cupar bar, restuarant and coffee drive-thru plans

The three buildings occupy a prominent site on the corner of Station Road and Coal Road, in Cupar conservation area.

The developers intend to open up the “restrictive” internal layout which, they say, makes it unviable to meet modern requirements.

“This is a key reason the site had remained empty for so long,” they say.

A new, fully-glazed entrance area to replace the subsiding gable extension is also planned, along with repairs to the external stonework and roof.

Meanwhile, the building would be extended to the rear to create two single-storey retail units.

A third unit would be built facing Station Road.

And a coffee drive-thru would be built on the auction mart site.

‘High-quality development’

Watts of Cupar originally opened as the town jail in 1814, and was later used by a seed merchant until the late 1980s.

The restaurant then opened and Jordan’s nightclub was added as an extension to the main building.

Stone Acre Ventures say the development would bring permanent jobs to Cupar, as well as employment during the construction work.

And they describe their plan as a “high-quality, mixed-use development that recognises and respects the local importance of the listed building.”

Planning permission was previously granted to demolish Jordan’s nightclub and build 28 flats.

However, the development did not go ahead.

Fife Council will consider the latest planning application in due course.