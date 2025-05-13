Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru

Details of the proposal for the Watts of Cupar building have been lodged with Fife Council.

By Claire Warrender
The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
A derelict Cupar restaurant and nightclub could finally be redeveloped under plans lodged with Fife Council.

The B-listed Watts of Cupar building would become a new two-storey bar and restaurant if the proposal is accepted.

Meanwhile, the former nightclub extension and cattle mart next door would be demolished.

The white nightclub extension at the rear of the Watts of Cupar building will be demolished if plans are approved.
This would make way for a retail development with three shops, a coffee drive-thru and 37 car parking spaces.

Developer Stone Acre Ventures Ltd say their application would “breathe new life into an important local landmark”.

Watts of Cupar has lain empty and deteriorating since 2019.

And the building is now in poor condition, appearing on Historic Environment Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register.

New Cupar bar, restuarant and coffee drive-thru plans

The three buildings occupy a prominent site on the corner of Station Road and Coal Road, in Cupar conservation area.

The developers intend to open up the “restrictive” internal layout which, they say, makes it unviable to meet modern requirements.

How the Watts of Cupar site could look if plans for a bar, restaurant and shops are approved. Image: Fife planning portal.

“This is a key reason the site had remained empty for so long,” they say.

A new, fully-glazed entrance area to replace the subsiding gable extension is also planned, along with repairs to the external stonework and roof.

Meanwhile, the building would be extended to the rear to create two single-storey retail units.

A third unit would be built facing Station Road.

And a coffee drive-thru would be built on the auction mart site.

‘High-quality development’

Watts of Cupar originally opened as the town jail in 1814, and was later used by a seed merchant until the late 1980s.

The restaurant then opened and Jordan’s nightclub was added as an extension to the main building.

Stone Acre Ventures say the development would bring permanent jobs to Cupar, as well as employment during the construction work.

And they describe their plan as a “high-quality, mixed-use development that recognises and respects the local importance of the listed building.”

Planning permission was previously granted to demolish Jordan’s nightclub and build 28 flats.

However, the development did not go ahead.

Fife Council will consider the latest planning application in due course.

