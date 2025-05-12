Fundraiser set up after ‘devastating’ house fire in Stirlingshire village

A fundraiser has been set up after a house in Fallin was “destroyed” in a fire.
Firefighters were called to a blaze in the Stirlingshire village at 4.45pm on Sunday.
It is understood one property and two gardens were damaged as a result.
An online fundraiser has already gathered hundreds of pounds for the affected families.
A Gracie Crescent resident told The Courier the fire started after 4pm.
She said: “It was scary. We weren’t allowed in our houses for about five hours.
“It’s terrible. The fundraiser seems to be going well. I can’t imagine.
“It was really scary.”
Another Fallin resident said: “When I heard, I really felt for the family. It’s awful, just awful.”
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was extinguished and they had sent four pumps.
They said: “We received the call at 4.45pm and had units in attendance.”
Fallin community rallies around GoFundMe appeal
Fallin local Katie Watt has started a fundraiser to help the affected families.
More than £900 has been donated so far and funds will restore the house and gardens.
It reads: “I really would just love it if we can raise funds to help these families out.
“On 11th May, there was a house fire which has led to the whole house and neighbour’s back garden [being] destroyed.”
Cash donations are also being accepted at Christine’s Cottage Kitchen.
The GoFundMe page continues: “I am hoping by setting this page up that I could get both families something to help them rebuild their house and garden.”
