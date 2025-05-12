Vandals smash windows on Xplore Dundee bus while passengers on board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vandals smash windows on Xplore Dundee bus while passengers on board

Several passengers were on the 5A service when large stones were thrown at the windows.

By Andrew Robson
An Xplore electric bus was vandalised.
An Xplore electric bus was vandalised. Image: Xplore Dundee

A bus in Dundee had its windows smashed by large stones with passengers on board.

Police are appealing for information after an electric Xplore bus was vandalised on Craigie Drive between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday.

Large stones were thrown at the windows of the upper deck of the number 5A Xplore, causing two of them to break.

‘Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated’

Inspector Jamie Allen, of Police Scotland, said: “A number of passengers were onboard at the time of this incident, although no one was injured.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was on the bus or in the area at the time, who witnessed what happened, to get in touch.”

Cragie Drive, Dundee, where a bus windows were smashed
Cragie Drive, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

“I want to make it clear that this type of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will take action against those who choose not to act responsibly on public transport.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 2975 of May 10.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “Following an incident targeting a bus operating the 5A Xplore service in Dundee on Saturday, we are working closely with Police Scotland to identify those responsible.

“We would like to thank the Police for their prompt action.”

