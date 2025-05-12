Vandals smash windows on Xplore Dundee bus while passengers on board

A bus in Dundee had its windows smashed by large stones with passengers on board.

Police are appealing for information after an electric Xplore bus was vandalised on Craigie Drive between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday.

Large stones were thrown at the windows of the upper deck of the number 5A Xplore, causing two of them to break.

‘Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated’

Inspector Jamie Allen, of Police Scotland, said: “A number of passengers were onboard at the time of this incident, although no one was injured.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was on the bus or in the area at the time, who witnessed what happened, to get in touch.”

“I want to make it clear that this type of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will take action against those who choose not to act responsibly on public transport.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 2975 of May 10.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “Following an incident targeting a bus operating the 5A Xplore service in Dundee on Saturday, we are working closely with Police Scotland to identify those responsible.

“We would like to thank the Police for their prompt action.”