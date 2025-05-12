Man, 38, charged over ‘attempted murder’ after man found hurt outside Dundee pub

A man has been charged in connection with attempted murder after another man was found seriously injured outside a Dundee pub.

Police were called to The Tavern on Lothian Crescent in Whitfield in the early hours of Saturday May 3.

The man, 40, was taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering a serious head injury.

Police Scotland have since confirmed that a 38-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in court on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “On Saturday May 3, police were made aware a man had been found seriously injured outside a public house in Lothian Crescent.

“Inquiries were carried out and a 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday May 12.”