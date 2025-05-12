Man, 38, charged over ‘attempted murder’ after man found hurt outside Dundee pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Man, 38, charged over ‘attempted murder’ after man found hurt outside Dundee pub

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after being found outside The Tavern on Lothian Crescent.

By Ben MacDonald
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Police were called to The Tavern. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A man has been charged in connection with attempted murder after another man was found seriously injured outside a Dundee pub.

Police were called to The Tavern on Lothian Crescent in Whitfield in the early hours of Saturday May 3.

The man, 40, was taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering a serious head injury.

Police Scotland have since confirmed that a 38-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in court on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “On Saturday May 3, police were made aware a man had been found seriously injured outside a public house in Lothian Crescent.

“Inquiries were carried out and a 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday May 12.”

More from News

The Courier breaking news graphic
Main road in Fife shut after pedestrian hit by car
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson holds his right hand up to his face in pensive mood.
Raith Rovers confirm 5 departures and players who could be offered new deals
Ronald Don has lived in Bridge of Allan for 74 years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Bridge of Allan man warns £16m flood defences won't protect town
Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody.
Snow Patrol star recalls playing Muppets theme tune to 50 people at Kirkcaldy fete
The Bruce Festival in Dunfermline is taking place again
Dunfermline Bruce Festival: Everything you need to know as 20,000 expected
The A92 Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy.
Man, 81, taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash near Kirkcaldy
Stirling Road in Fallin.
Man, 26, in hospital after attempted murder in Stirlingshire village
The Hollybank in St Ninians, Stirling.
Popular Stirling restaurant The Hollybank announces closing date
Firefighters tackled blaze at the former Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Hilltown, Dundee.
Fears for former Dundee factory as firebugs strike again
Locals enjoying the sunny spell at Broughty Ferry beach
How long will sunny spell last for Tayside, Fife and Stirling?