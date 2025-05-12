Man, 25, hospitalised after serious assault in Cowie

An investigation has been launched after a serious assault in a Stirlingshire village.

Police were called to a disturbance on Main Street in Cowie at around 8.35pm on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was later discharged.

Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time or have any details that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3460 of May 10 2025.

