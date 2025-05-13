Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food

The Downie family of Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, hope to diversify if their plans are approved.

By Claire Warrender
Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, plans a cafe with home-cooked meals
Image: Google Street View

A Fife farming family hopes to open a café offering Sunday roasts and evening street food.

The Downie family, who have run Plunkie Farm for five generations, have announced plans to diversify by offering home cooked meals from their Star of Markinch grounds.

A children’s play area is also planned on a spot especially chosen for its views of the Lomond Hills.

The family says the modest scale of Plunkie Farm means they need to diversify to cover the farm’s day-to-day running costs and provide an income.

And their Starscape Café vision will create “a comfortable, safe, relaxing space for all”.

They have now lodged a planning application with Fife Council in a bid to get the venture off the ground.

Sunday roasts and street food nights at Fife farm cafe

The Fife farm cafe plans is to provide good quality food using, where possible, home-grown meat and eggs and local fruit and veg.

They say Star of Markinch is a popular settlement which has grown though the building of new housing.

The Plunkie Farm cafe in Fife will have views over the Lomond Hills if plans are approved. Image: Fife planning portal

“Sadly the loss of the pub, The Plough, has seen the community spirit diminish,” they add.

“There is no longer a safe space where locals can regularly get together.”

In a bid to reverse that, the Downies are planning weekly soup and sandwiches for seniors.

They also propose fortnightly Sunday roasts, which could be extended if demand allows.

And fortnightly street food evenings featuring local musicians would allow customers to take their own alcohol if they wish.

Glamping considered for future Plunkie Farm expansion

If approved, the Fife farm cafe café will start by offering 16 indoor seats, with room for 22 outdoors.

However, they are keeping an eye on the future and could expand if the venture proves successful.

And they may eventually offer farm visits for children, dog agility classes and even glamping pods.

Fife Council will consider the planning application in due course.

Image: Google Street View
