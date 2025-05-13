Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food

A Fife farming family hopes to open a café offering Sunday roasts and evening street food.

The Downie family, who have run Plunkie Farm for five generations, have announced plans to diversify by offering home cooked meals from their Star of Markinch grounds.

A children’s play area is also planned on a spot especially chosen for its views of the Lomond Hills.

The family says the modest scale of Plunkie Farm means they need to diversify to cover the farm’s day-to-day running costs and provide an income.

And their Starscape Café vision will create “a comfortable, safe, relaxing space for all”.

They have now lodged a planning application with Fife Council in a bid to get the venture off the ground.

Sunday roasts and street food nights at Fife farm cafe

The Fife farm cafe plans is to provide good quality food using, where possible, home-grown meat and eggs and local fruit and veg.

They say Star of Markinch is a popular settlement which has grown though the building of new housing.

“Sadly the loss of the pub, The Plough, has seen the community spirit diminish,” they add.

“There is no longer a safe space where locals can regularly get together.”

In a bid to reverse that, the Downies are planning weekly soup and sandwiches for seniors.

They also propose fortnightly Sunday roasts, which could be extended if demand allows.

And fortnightly street food evenings featuring local musicians would allow customers to take their own alcohol if they wish.

Glamping considered for future Plunkie Farm expansion

If approved, the Fife farm cafe café will start by offering 16 indoor seats, with room for 22 outdoors.

However, they are keeping an eye on the future and could expand if the venture proves successful.

And they may eventually offer farm visits for children, dog agility classes and even glamping pods.

Fife Council will consider the planning application in due course.