Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping spend to be decided in secret

Spending plans for landscaping along Arbroath’s new £14 million active travel route will be decided in secret this week.

The mile-long accessible Place For Everyone town centre scheme is approaching the final stages of construction.

Sustrans and Angus Council are due to complete the 77-week project this September.

On Thursday, Angus Council policy and resources committee will consider a shopping list for shrubs and trees.

But the committee will hear the item in private.

The authority confirmed all costs for the Arbroath planting scheme are contained within the project’s overall budget.

A Place for Everyone on schedule

A Place for Everyone will change the face of Burnside Drive by reducing the dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction.

New cycle paths are already complete on sections of the scheme.

Designs for the scheme show trees along its length and attractive planted areas at pedestrian spaces such as Brothock Bridge and Guthrie Port.

A Place for Everyone is among nine committee reports councillors will consider in private.

Only one matter – UK Shared Prosperity Fund spending proposals – will be heard in public.

The other ‘green paper’ reports include possible changes to the running of Montrose and Arbroath golf courses.

Local bus service contract extensions are also on the agenda.

A council spokesperson said: “Reports seeking approval of a procurement route and going to tender are usually exempt as they will contain commercially sensitive information.

“Such information is usually exempt as it may be liable to give a commercial advantage…in respect of property, goods or services – whether that advantage is against the authority or other persons.”

Council U-turn over private Raac report

The decision over whether an item should be heard in private rests with the relevant council committee.

The authority recently reversed plans to consider a report into Raac in Monifieth houses in private.

It released options to deal with 25 affected council houses in Milton Street after a backlash from people living there.

Consultation will begin this week over the plan to fit replacement timber flat roofs on the affected council homes.

Meanwhile, a £500,000 Raac remedial pilot programme involving five empty Dundee council houses was approved in public by city councillors this week.

The Courier’s Trapped by Raac campaign aims to help those affected by the crisis and have the issue debated by government.