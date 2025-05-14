Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping spend to be decided in secret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping spend to be decided in secret

Planting plans for trees and shrubs along the length of the £14 million Arbroath active travel scheme will be discussed in private by councillors this week.

By Graham Brown
A design image of how landscaping along A Place for Everyone might look. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
A design image of how landscaping along A Place for Everyone might look. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council

Spending plans for landscaping along Arbroath’s new £14 million active travel route will be decided in secret this week.

The mile-long accessible Place For Everyone town centre scheme is approaching the final stages of construction.

Sustrans and Angus Council are due to complete the 77-week project this September.

On Thursday, Angus Council policy and resources committee will consider a shopping list for shrubs and trees.

But the committee will hear the item in private.

Arbroath cycle lane on Place for Everyone project.
A cyclist on one completed section of the Place for Everyone active travel route. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The authority confirmed all costs for the Arbroath planting scheme are contained within the project’s overall budget.

A Place for Everyone on schedule

A Place for Everyone will change the face of Burnside Drive by reducing the dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction.

New cycle paths are already complete on sections of the scheme.

Designs for the scheme show trees along its length and attractive planted areas at pedestrian spaces such as Brothock Bridge and Guthrie Port.

Brothock Bridge junction on Arbroath Place for Everyone project.
A design image of the landscaped junction at Brothock Bridge. Image: Arcadia/Angus Council

A Place for Everyone is among nine committee reports councillors will consider in private.

Only one matter – UK Shared Prosperity Fund spending proposals – will be heard in public.

The other ‘green paper’ reports include possible changes to the running of Montrose and Arbroath golf courses.

Local bus service contract extensions are also on the agenda.

A council spokesperson said: “Reports seeking approval of a procurement route and going to tender are usually exempt as they will contain commercially sensitive information.

“Such information is usually exempt as it may be liable to give a commercial advantage…in respect of property, goods or services – whether that advantage is against the authority or other persons.”

Council U-turn over private Raac report

The decision over whether an item should be heard in private rests with the relevant council committee.

The authority recently reversed plans to consider a report into Raac in Monifieth houses in private.

It released options to deal with 25 affected council houses in Milton Street after a backlash from people living there.

Consultation will begin this week over the plan to fit replacement timber flat roofs on the affected council homes.

Meanwhile, a £500,000 Raac remedial pilot programme involving five empty Dundee council houses was approved in public by city councillors this week.

The Courier’s Trapped by Raac campaign aims to help those affected by the crisis and have the issue debated by government.

Conversation