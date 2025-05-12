Ewan McGregor reunites with Crieff pipe band at £2m Glencarse home in Apple TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan McGregor reunites with Crieff pipe band at £2m Glencarse home in Apple TV series

The Crieff actor and Charley Boorman are joined by the Morrison's Academy pipe band in Long Way Home.

By Ben MacDonald
Ewan McGregor is joined by the Morrison's Academy Pipe Band at his £2 million Glencarse mansion in Long Way Home.
Ewan McGregor with the Morrison's Academy pipe band. Image: Apple TV+

Ewan McGregor can be seen playing a tune with his former pipe band in his new Apple TV series.

McGregor is joined by the Morrison’s Academy Pipe Band at his £2 million Glencarse mansion in Long Way Home.

The show sees the actor join Charley Boorman as they embark on a motorcycle journey to England, via Scandinavia.

The duo have reunited to celebrate 20 years of the first series, Long Way Round.

Before they leave his Glencarse home for Newcastle, Ewan informs the crew that the pipe band will perform for them.

He said: “I used to be a side drummer in this band.

“My dad, before me, and my uncle. I come from a long line of drummers.”

Pipe band join Ewan McGregor on Apple TV series

Joined by his dad James as the band arrive, Ewan is taking aback by how many pupils appeared at his house.

He said: “Massive band, isn’t it? It was, like, nine of us in the band I was in.

“Wait until they crack off, it gets the hairs on the back of your neck.”

The band then play a rendition of The Green Hills of Tyrol, with McGregor joining them on the drums.

Ewan’s mum, Carol, calls the performance “far too emotional”.

After an emotional goodbye with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and son Laurie, Ewan and Charley begin their journey.

They were led by the private school’s band.

In December, the 54-year-old’s application to refurbish the windows of the B-listed gate lodge and install new double-glazing units was approved by the council.

The show is available to watch on Apple TV+.

