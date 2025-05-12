Ewan McGregor reunites with Crieff pipe band at £2m Glencarse home in Apple TV series

Ewan McGregor can be seen playing a tune with his former pipe band in his new Apple TV series.

McGregor is joined by the Morrison’s Academy Pipe Band at his £2 million Glencarse mansion in Long Way Home.

The show sees the actor join Charley Boorman as they embark on a motorcycle journey to England, via Scandinavia.

The duo have reunited to celebrate 20 years of the first series, Long Way Round.

Before they leave his Glencarse home for Newcastle, Ewan informs the crew that the pipe band will perform for them.

He said: “I used to be a side drummer in this band.

“My dad, before me, and my uncle. I come from a long line of drummers.”

Joined by his dad James as the band arrive, Ewan is taking aback by how many pupils appeared at his house.

He said: “Massive band, isn’t it? It was, like, nine of us in the band I was in.

“Wait until they crack off, it gets the hairs on the back of your neck.”

The band then play a rendition of The Green Hills of Tyrol, with McGregor joining them on the drums.

Ewan’s mum, Carol, calls the performance “far too emotional”.

After an emotional goodbye with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and son Laurie, Ewan and Charley begin their journey.

They were led by the private school’s band.

In December, the 54-year-old’s application to refurbish the windows of the B-listed gate lodge and install new double-glazing units was approved by the council.

The show is available to watch on Apple TV+.