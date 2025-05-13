Pitlochry’s Heartland festival returns with Kyle Falconer and Skerryvore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry’s Heartland festival returns with Kyle Falconer and Skerryvore

The organiser of Heartland Festival says he wants the Pitlochry event to become the Glastonbury of the north.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Crows at music festival pumping fists in air
Music fans voted Heartland Festival a hit last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The organiser of Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival says he dreams of it growing to become a “mini Glastonbury for Scotland”.

This year’s gathering on June 28-29 will feature acts such as Skerryvore and Kyle Falconer.

Around 5,000 people are expected on the Saturday and 7,000 on the Sunday.

And it’s forecast to generate £1.8 million for the local economy.

Heartland Festival 2025 will once again take place at Pitlochry’s Recreation Ground.

Organiser Graham Howie has admitted he didn’t plan on bringing it back after he lost so much money on last year’s event.

Crows raising hands in air at front of stage at Heartland Festival
Fans go wild during headline act The View at last year’s Heartland Festival. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It featured the likes of The View, Idlewild and Skerryvore.

But he says he agreed to it after people pleaded for a repeat of the “best festival” they’d ever been to.

Mr Howie was speaking as he presented his application for a public entertainment licence to Perth and Kinross licensing committee on Monday.

The Heartland Festival director told councillors the response from the community and the public to last year’s event had been “absolutely overwhelming”.

Kyle Falconer playing guitar and singing on stage
Kyle Falconer on stage with The View at last summer’s Heartland Festival. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I could take this to Stirling or to Dunfermline,” he added.

“But Pitlochry is my home.

“And I hope – with the continued support from the council and volunteers – that we can continue this festival and we can grow it into my dream to be a mini Glastonbury of Scotland for future.”

Heartland Festival-goers helped to and from Pitlochry

There is no camping on site. But there will be shuttle buses running to four local campsites – Grandtully Station Campsite, Aberfeldy Caravan Park, Faskally Caravan Park and Blair Castle Caravan Park.

In addition, there will be a link-up with FlixBus and Citylink, connecting the Highland Perthshire village to Scotland’s major cities.

Crowd at front of stage at Heartland festival with small boy on father's shoulders and big wheel behind
The crowd went wild for Skerryvore at the Heartland Festival last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The festival will finish an hour earlier at 10pm – rather than 11pm – to minimise disturbance and allow revellers to leave by bus.

Councillors were assured a “robust traffic management plan” will be in place.

And while there will be some traffic restrictions in place there will be no road closures.

‘Most neighbours were at last year’s festival’

The application received just one objection.

A neighbour, who lives 25 metres from the venue, raised concerns about noise and disturbance.

But an environmental health officer, who was on site throughout last year’s event, said there were no breaches and the team received no complaints.

She added: “I spoke to a number of neighbours round about and I think most of them were at the festival.”

The committee unanimously approved the application.

Conversation