Motorcyclist, 42, in “serious but stable” condition after A85 crash near Comrie

Road policing officers are appealing for information following Sunday's crash.

By Ben MacDonald
The A85, near West Lodge Estate
The crash took place on the A85 near West Lodge Estate. Image: Google Street View

A 42-year-old motorcyclist is said to be in a “serious but stable” condition after a crash on the A85 near Comrie.

The incident, involving the man’s white Triumph motorbike and a grey Ford Focus, took place at around 11.25am on Sunday.

The crash took place on the road to Crieff, near West Lodge Estate.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, where they transported the motorcyclist to Ninewells Hospital.

The occupants of the Ford Focus were uninjured.

Road policing officers in Tayside are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

Constable Joel Wildman, of Perth Road policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from any road users that may have witnessed the crash or saw the vehicles involved prior to the collision.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should contact 101, quoting reference 1308 of May 11.”

Conversation