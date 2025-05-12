Kirkcaldy Baguette Express branch thanks customers as closing date announced

The owners of Kirkcaldy’s Baguette Express have announced plans to close the sandwich shop.

A post on Facebook on Monday evening revealed the upcoming closure of the Whytescauseway eatery.

The owners revealed that it will shut its doors for good on Monday May 19.

They said: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our business.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for your support, loyalty, and business over the years.

“It has been a true privilege to serve our community, and we are incredibly grateful for the relationships we’ve built along the way.”

Kirkcaldy’s Baguette Express to close

Although the doors will close next week, the owners hope to see the takeaway reopen with a new leader.

They said: “While this chapter is coming to a close, we’re open to the possibility of someone else continuing what we started.

“If you or someone you know is seriously interested in taking over the business, please feel free to reach out — we’d be happy to discuss and negotiate terms.

“Thank you once again for being part of our journey.”

Baguette Express’ closure comes as work on a new retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy’s major northern expansion begins.