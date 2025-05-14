7 Dundee pubs and clubs that could be given a new lease of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 Dundee pubs and clubs that could be given a new lease of life

Plans are in place for convenience stores, student accommodation and a state-of-the-art gym at the once-popular venues.

The Ambassador has sat empty for more than a year.
The Ambassador has sat empty for more than a year. Image: Google Street View
By Andrew Robson

Several pubs and clubs across Dundee could be set for a new lease of life if plans come to fruition.

Convenience stores, student accommodation and a state-of-the-art gym are among the plans in place for venues across the city.

Some of them have been closed for some time, while others are currently on the market.

We take a look at seven pubs and clubs in the city that could be transformed.

Clancy’s Irish Bar

Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road.
Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road. Image: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged to turn the former Clancy’s Irish Bar into a convenience store.

The pub on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road, which was once called the Bay Horse, closed in March, citing rising operational costs and increased competition.

Bosses decided operating the unit as a pub was “no longer sustainable”.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, has submitted the proposals for an “affordable alternative” to the nearby Co-op on Brook Street to Dundee City Council.

Airlie Arms

Artist impression of the Keystone, which could replace the Airlie Arms in Dundonald Street, Stobswell, Dundee.
How the new Keystore could look. Image: Dundee City Council

Another former Dundee pub set to be converted into a convenience store is the Airlie Arms.

The Stobswell pub was a popular fixture for football fans but closed its doors last year.

It was then sold by hospitality group Rosemount Taverns.

Plans have now been submitted by Jerry Paul from Perth-based 7 Eleven Retail Ltd to convert the unit into a Keystore shop. 

Dungeon Urban Bar

The former pub on Princes Street Dundee could be converted into a gym.
The former pub on Princes Street could be converted into a gym. Image: Auction House Scotland

The former Dungeon Urban Bar on Princes Street is the subject of plans for a state-of-the-art gym.

The proposals – lodged with Dundee City Council – include an eight-person sauna, a hot tub and whiskey barrel cold plunge tubs.

An outdoor shower area is also included in the plans.

Lyrics Nightclub

The former Lyrics nightclub.
The former Lyrics nightclub. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects

The former Lyrics nightclub in Dundee could be turned into student flats.

Plans to convert the St Andrews Lane building into student accommodation were submitted earlier this year.

Accommodation would be organised over three storeys, including a mix of private living quarters and communal areas.

The building is in a serious state of disrepair after it was damaged by a fire days after the remnants of a cannabis farm were found in 2023.

The planning application will be considered by Dundee City Council in the coming weeks.

Ferrari’s

The Ferrari's building is currently under offer.
The Ferrari’s building is currently under offer. Image: Colliers

Stobswell pub Ferrari’s was put on the market by London-based owner Admiral Taverns Piccadilly Ltd in March.

It is up for sale on the basis that it is no longer used as a pub – which the firm says will be a condition of the sale – though the venue continues to operate as normal meantime, according to its Facebook page.

Marketing agent Colliers says the unit would be suitable for a variety of “alternative uses”, such as a vets or a dentists, subject to planning permission.

While no concrete plans have been submitted, the unit is currently under offer.

Liquid nightclub

The former Liquid nightclub ion South Ward Road, Dundee
The former Liquid nightclub on South Ward Road. Image: DC Thomson

Another former nightclub set to be transformed into student accommodation is Liquid.

Plans for an eight-storey student flat development with 215 bedrooms were approved in December 2023.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage were all included in the plans.

The building hit the market as a £2.5 million “investment opportunity” in May last year.

Plans for the demolition of the South Ward Road nightclub were approved in March, though as of May, the building remains standing.

The Ambassador

The Ambassador has sat empty for more than a year.
The Ambassador has sat empty for more than a year. Image: Google Street View

The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road faces a less certain future.

The pub closed in January 2024 and was then put on the market with the prospect of being redeveloped for “alternative uses”.

Shortly after it was sold, it then went under the hammer with an opening bid of £338,000.

However, more than 12 months on, the building remains empty and in a state of disrepair, and it looks unlikely it has any future as a licensed premises.

There has been speculation that the site could be redeveloped for housing, but any future plans would need permission from the council.

Conversation