Dundee Planning Ahead: Parkies makeover and former M&S Foodhall transformation progress

The former Parkies store in Dundee city centre looks set for a makeover as a new planning application is lodged.

The proposal is seeking to divide the existing Seagate shop into three units.

These are described as one retail shop and two shop units.

If approved, alterations will also be carried out on the front of the building, including the installation of three new access doors.

The existing timber units, which are “dated and in need of replacement”, are proposed to be changed to aluminium window and door units.

The external features of the shop front will be cleaned and retained.

The plans come just weeks after the scaffolding at the building – which had been up for six years – was finally removed by the council.

Pub conversion plans

Meanwhile, a former Dundee pub could be transformed into a state-of-the-art gym complete with a hot tub and cold water plunge.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to convert the former Dungeon Urban Bar on Princes Street.

A site plan submitted with the application shows the small gym will include an eight-person sauna, a hot tub and whiskey barrel cold plunge tubs.

An outdoor shower area is also included with the proposals.

The application has been made under the name Mark Smith.

M&S Foodhall transformation

Plans to transform the former M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park into a Mountain Warehouse have taken a step forward.

An application was submitted in March seeking permission to put up signs and carry out work on the empty unit.

The foodhall was vacated last year when M&S combined its two city centre stores in one unit elsewhere in the retail park.

A separate application to carry out internal alterations at the premises was lodged in January.

Both proposals have now been approved by council officers under delegated powers.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, the old M&S Foodhall was constructed in 1870 for Gourlay Brothers and Company as the Dundee Foundry engine shop.

