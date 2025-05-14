Dundee Planning Ahead: Parkies makeover and former M&S Foodhall transformation progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Dundee Planning Ahead: Parkies makeover and former M&S Foodhall transformation progress

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The foodhall was vacated last year. Image: DC Thomson.
The foodhall was vacated last year. Image: DC Thomson.

The former Parkies store in Dundee city centre looks set for a makeover as a new planning application is lodged.

The proposal is seeking to divide the existing Seagate shop into three units.

These are described as one retail shop and two shop units.

If approved, alterations will also be carried out on the front of the building, including the installation of three new access doors.

The scaffolding outside Parkies was removed earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson.

The existing timber units, which are “dated and in need of replacement”, are proposed to be changed to aluminium window and door units.

The external features of the shop front will be cleaned and retained.

The plans come just weeks after the scaffolding at the building – which had been up for six years – was finally removed by the council.

Pub conversion plans

Meanwhile, a former Dundee pub could be transformed into a state-of-the-art gym complete with a hot tub and cold water plunge.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to convert the former Dungeon Urban Bar on Princes Street.

The former pub on Princes Street Dundee could be converted into a gym.
The former pub on Princes Street could be converted into a gym. Image: Auction House Scotland.

A site plan submitted with the application shows the small gym will include an eight-person sauna, a hot tub and whiskey barrel cold plunge tubs.

An outdoor shower area is also included with the proposals.

The application has been made under the name Mark Smith.

M&S Foodhall transformation

Plans to transform the former M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park into a Mountain Warehouse have taken a step forward.

An application was submitted in March seeking permission to put up signs and carry out work on the empty unit.

The foodhall was vacated last year when M&S combined its two city centre stores in one unit elsewhere in the retail park.

The existing food hall at the Gallagher Retail Park.
The former food hall at the Gallagher Retail Park. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

A separate application to carry out internal alterations at the premises was lodged in January.

Both proposals have now been approved by council officers under delegated powers.

According to Historic Environment Scotland, the old M&S Foodhall was constructed in 1870 for Gourlay Brothers and Company as the Dundee Foundry engine shop.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Parkies 

The Dungeon conversion 

M&S Foodhall 

More from News

The Ambassador has sat empty for more than a year.
7 Dundee pubs and clubs that could be given a new lease of life
The foodhall was vacated last year. Image: DC Thomson.
Damage to Dundee City Square steps sparks call for 'strenuous measures' on vandalism
Cupar Tesco cafe will close on May 24
Tesco Cupar cafe to close for more shelf space
St Andrews University
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University chief’s lunch invitations to judge who investigated rector
Stephen Gorton
Perth Scoutmaster spared jail for sending sexual texts and selfies to teenage boys
Sea Glass, East Forth Street, Cellardyke.
Cellardyke home with spectacular Forth views is ESPC's most-viewed Fife listing in April
Jamie Fendick
Masked teenagers battered victim with spanner after luring him to Fife viaduct
Former Crieff Primary School exterior
Crieff set for more new homes at vandal-hit old primary school site
The foodhall was vacated last year. Image: DC Thomson.
Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping spend to be decided in secret
Pomarium Street in Perth with multi-storey block behind car park
Perth drivers trash padlocks and barriers to access residents' car parks

Conversation