Man, 20, arrested after ‘acting suspiciously’ on Dundee street

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after reports he was “acting suspiciously” on a Dundee street.

Police were contacted about an incident on Pitkerro Drive in Linlathen on Sunday evening.

It was reported that the man had been following people in the area.

The man is understood to have been arrested later that day in another location.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 8pm on Sunday, we received a report of a man acting suspiciously on Pitkerro Drive, Dundee.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with threatening behaviour and inquiries remain ongoing.”