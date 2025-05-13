News Man, 20, arrested after ‘acting suspiciously’ on Dundee street It follow reports of a man following people on Pitkerro Drive. By James Simpson May 13 2025, 11:14am May 13 2025, 11:14am Share Man, 20, arrested after ‘acting suspiciously’ on Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5242957/man-arrested-acting-suspiciously-dundee-street/ Copy Link Police were contacted about an incident on Pitkerro Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A 20-year-old man has been arrested after reports he was “acting suspiciously” on a Dundee street. Police were contacted about an incident on Pitkerro Drive in Linlathen on Sunday evening. It was reported that the man had been following people in the area. The man is understood to have been arrested later that day in another location. An investigation into the incident is continuing. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 8pm on Sunday, we received a report of a man acting suspiciously on Pitkerro Drive, Dundee. “A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with threatening behaviour and inquiries remain ongoing.”