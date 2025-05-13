Filming for new TV gameshow gets under way on St Andrews beach

Filming for a new TV gameshow hosted by comedian Iain Stirling has started in St Andrews.

The Fife town’s West Sands beach is providing a backdrop for the BBC’s Race Against the Tide.

The show sees competitors build sand sculptures against the ticking clock of the incoming tide.

Photos taken by The Courier at West Sands on Monday show crews setting up huge block structures on the sand.

Filming is set to take place until next Tuesday (May 20) with beach visitors asked to keep dogs on leads when passing through the area.

The six-part series is hosted by Scottish comedian Stirling – best known as the narrator of Love Island – who will issue additional craft challenges throughout the show.

The sand sculptures will be judged as the tide begins to come in with a team ordered to leave the beach at the end of each episode.

The series will be available on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer but a release date has yet to be announced.

