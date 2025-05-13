Filming for new TV gameshow gets under way on St Andrews beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Filming for new TV gameshow gets under way on St Andrews beach

The BBC'S Race Against the Tide will be presented by comedian Iain Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
Filming is underway for Race Against the Tide in St Andrews. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Filming is underway for Race Against the Tide in St Andrews. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Filming for a new TV gameshow hosted by comedian Iain Stirling has started in St Andrews.

The Fife town’s West Sands beach is providing a backdrop for the BBC’s Race Against the Tide.

The show sees competitors build sand sculptures against the ticking clock of the incoming tide.

Photos taken by The Courier at West Sands on Monday show crews setting up huge block structures on the sand.

Crews setting up huge block structures on the beach. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Filming will take place over the next week. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Filming crews have set up on the beach. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Crews preparing for filming. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Filming is set to take place until next Tuesday (May 20) with beach visitors asked to keep dogs on leads when passing through the area.

The six-part series is hosted by Scottish comedian Stirling – best known as the narrator of Love Island – who will issue additional craft challenges throughout the show.

The sand sculptures will be judged as the tide begins to come in with a team ordered to leave the beach at the end of each episode.

Race Against the Tide is being filmed on St Andrews’ West Sands. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Visitors to the beach are being warned about the filming. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Filming crews at West Sands. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The crews have taken over a section of the beach. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Crews set up on the beach on Monday. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The series will be available on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer but a release date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at five films shot in Tayside, Fife and Stirling that are set to be released.

This includes an adaptation of the novel Borges and Me, which was also partly filmed at West Sands.

