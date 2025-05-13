News Filming for new TV gameshow gets under way on St Andrews beach The BBC'S Race Against the Tide will be presented by comedian Iain Stirling. By Ellidh Aitken May 13 2025, 10:30am May 13 2025, 10:30am Share Filming for new TV gameshow gets under way on St Andrews beach Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5242964/filming-st-andrews-tv-show-race-against-the-tide/ Copy Link 0 comment Filming is underway for Race Against the Tide in St Andrews. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Filming for a new TV gameshow hosted by comedian Iain Stirling has started in St Andrews. The Fife town’s West Sands beach is providing a backdrop for the BBC’s Race Against the Tide. The show sees competitors build sand sculptures against the ticking clock of the incoming tide. Photos taken by The Courier at West Sands on Monday show crews setting up huge block structures on the sand. Crews setting up huge block structures on the beach. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Filming will take place over the next week. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Filming crews have set up on the beach. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Crews preparing for filming. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Filming is set to take place until next Tuesday (May 20) with beach visitors asked to keep dogs on leads when passing through the area. The six-part series is hosted by Scottish comedian Stirling – best known as the narrator of Love Island – who will issue additional craft challenges throughout the show. The sand sculptures will be judged as the tide begins to come in with a team ordered to leave the beach at the end of each episode. Race Against the Tide is being filmed on St Andrews’ West Sands. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Visitors to the beach are being warned about the filming. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Filming crews at West Sands. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The crews have taken over a section of the beach. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson Crews set up on the beach on Monday. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson The series will be available on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer but a release date has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at five films shot in Tayside, Fife and Stirling that are set to be released. This includes an adaptation of the novel Borges and Me, which was also partly filmed at West Sands.
