‘Humiliated’ mum told to stop breastfeeding at Stirling sports centre

A group of mothers have staged a sit-in demonstration at a Stirling sports centre after a woman was told she was not allowed to breastfeed.

Nine parents brought their children to The Peak on Tuesday to raise awareness of the legislation protecting breastfeeding mothers.

Under the Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005, it is an offence to stop someone from feeding a child under the age of two in a public place.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, visited the Forthside Way sports centre last Thursday.

While feeding her baby by the pool, a male member of staff told her husband she was not allowed to breastfeed.

The family immediately left, and after complaining to The Peak, were told an investigation was underway.

Active Stirling has since apologised and plan to ensure all staff are trained on upholding these rights.

The mum-of-one described it as a “humiliating” experience.

She told The Courier: “I was definitely quite shocked. I was embarrassed and ashamed. I felt like I’d done something wrong.

“It was in the view of other parents and babies and other children in their swimming lessons.

“Members of staff and observers in the viewing area could see too.”

She also worries that such experiences could lead to new mothers becoming isolated and struggling with their mental health.

Mothers came together for sit-in at Stirling sports centre

Unsure if she was in the wrong, the woman turned to Forth Valley Breastfeeding Network.

The group were “upset” and informed her the law was on her side.

Other mothers say they have previously breastfed in The Peak and there were no signs prohibiting breastfeeding in the pool area.

However, another woman revealed she had experienced a similar situation at the sports centre.

The group came together at The Peak to stop the stigmatisation of breastfeeding.

Active Stirling’s head of facilities met with the group and issued an apology to the mother.

One parent at the sit-in told The Courier she felt “angry” over the situation.

She said: “It’s so wrong. You’re allowed to feed your baby – it’s the law.

“I’m here in solidarity. I was really angry that had happened.”

Active Stirling ‘deeply sorry’ at The Peak breastfeeding incident

An Active Stirling spokesperson said: “Active Stirling would like to express our sincere regret and concern at the experience described by a valued customer in an incident which occurred on Thursday 8 May 2025.

“We are deeply sorry to hear of the upset and distress this incident has caused the customer to whom we have promptly and unreservedly apologised.

“We are committed to undertaking an immediate full and thorough investigation into our employee training and operating procedures around breastfeeding to ensure no similar such incident occurs again in the future.

“We fully acknowledge the legal rights of breastfeeding parents as protected by the Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005 and the Equality Act 2010.

“We are entirely committed to upholding those rights, and we have always strived to be champions of inclusive, respectful, and supportive environments for all service users — especially breastfeeding mothers and young families.”

