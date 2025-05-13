‘Humiliated’ mum told to stop breastfeeding at Stirling sports centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

‘Humiliated’ mum told to stop breastfeeding at Stirling sports centre

Active Stirling has apologised after a member of staff told the woman's husband she was not allowed to breastfeed.

By Isla Glen
The Peak sports centre, Stirling
The mother was feeding her baby at The Peak when a member of staff told her husband it was not allowed. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A group of mothers have staged a sit-in demonstration at a Stirling sports centre after a woman was told she was not allowed to breastfeed.

Nine parents brought their children to The Peak on Tuesday to raise awareness of the legislation protecting breastfeeding mothers.

Under the Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005, it is an offence to stop someone from feeding a child under the age of two in a public place.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, visited the Forthside Way sports centre last Thursday.

While feeding her baby by the pool, a male member of staff told her husband she was not allowed to breastfeed.

The family immediately left, and after complaining to The Peak, were told an investigation was underway.

Active Stirling has since apologised and plan to ensure all staff are trained on upholding these rights.

The Peak is run by Active Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The mum-of-one described it as a “humiliating” experience.

She told The Courier: “I was definitely quite shocked. I was embarrassed and ashamed. I felt like I’d done something wrong.

“It was in the view of other parents and babies and other children in their swimming lessons.

“Members of staff and observers in the viewing area could see too.”

She also worries that such experiences could lead to new mothers becoming isolated and struggling with their mental health.

Mothers came together for sit-in at Stirling sports centre

Unsure if she was in the wrong, the woman turned to Forth Valley Breastfeeding Network.

The group were “upset” and informed her the law was on her side.

Other mothers say they have previously breastfed in The Peak and there were no signs prohibiting breastfeeding in the pool area.

However, another woman revealed she had experienced a similar situation at the sports centre.

Forth Valley Breastfeeding Network hope to raise awareness of the legal protections around breastfeeding. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The group came together at The Peak to stop the stigmatisation of breastfeeding.

Active Stirling’s head of facilities met with the group and issued an apology to the mother.

One parent at the sit-in told The Courier she felt “angry” over the situation.

She said: “It’s so wrong. You’re allowed to feed your baby – it’s the law.

“I’m here in solidarity. I was really angry that had happened.”

Active Stirling ‘deeply sorry’ at The Peak breastfeeding incident

An Active Stirling spokesperson said: “Active Stirling would like to express our sincere regret and concern at the experience described by a valued customer in an incident which occurred on Thursday 8 May 2025.

“We are deeply sorry to hear of the upset and distress this incident has caused the customer to whom we have promptly and unreservedly apologised.

Active Stirling will issue training to all staff on breastfeeding protections. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“We are committed to undertaking an immediate full and thorough investigation into our employee training and operating procedures around breastfeeding to ensure no similar such incident occurs again in the future.

“We fully acknowledge the legal rights of breastfeeding parents as protected by the Breastfeeding etc. (Scotland) Act 2005 and the Equality Act 2010.

“We are entirely committed to upholding those rights, and we have always strived to be champions of inclusive, respectful, and supportive environments for all service users — especially breastfeeding mothers and young families.”

For more Stirling news and features, visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Former Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University principal who quit during crisis given six-months' salary pay-off
3
Angus taxi fares are set to increase. Image: Shutterstock.
Warning £5-a-mile daytime fare could ‘kill’ Angus taxi trade
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'You're a big boy now' and murder bid charge
Campsie Road, Letham, Perth
Man, 24, taken to hospital then arrested after Perth disturbance
Police outside the Tavern pub in Whitfield, Dundee.
Dundee man in court over Whitfield pub 'attempted murder'
Police were called to Commercial Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Girl, 14, charged after 'assaulting police officers' at Dundee cafe
Castleview park and ride opened in 2008, just off the M9 and close to Kildean Roundabout. Image: Google Street View
Search for new Stirling park and ride bus operator launched
Actor Robson Green with Sheli McCoy in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Actor Robson Green films TV show in 'beautiful' Broughty Ferry with Gladiators star Sheli…
2
Crows at music festival pumping fists in air
Pitlochry's Heartland festival returns with Kyle Falconer and Skerryvore
Emergency services on Dunsinane Avenue at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, Dundee.
Person taken to hospital after 'leak from lorry' at Dundee industrial estate

Conversation