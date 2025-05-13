Warning £5-a-mile daytime fare could ‘kill’ Angus taxi trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning £5-a-mile daytime fare could ‘kill’ Angus taxi trade

A decision will be made this week on whether Angus taxi fares should be increased, with one operator favouring a rise of almost 15% for the first mile.

By Graham Brown
Angus taxi fares are set to increase. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus taxi operators are at odds over another rise in local fares.

There has not been a hike since spring 2024.

But on Thursday, a range of proposals will be put before councillors after a review of current rates.

These range from plans for rises of almost 15% to a dire warning that any increase will destroy businesses.

Who decides Angus taxi fares?

Angus Council’s civic licensing committee is responsible for setting tariffs.

The last increases came into effect in March last year.

Operators were consulted on possible increases after councillors agreed in February to launch the latest review.

There were seven responses to the consultation.

Three suggested changes of varying percentages and the remainder favoured the status quo.

What fare increases are being considered for Angus taxis?

The main Angus tariffs are currently set at:

Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm: £4.40 for first mile, £6.70 (two miles), £9.10 (three miles). rising to £37.20 (15 miles)

Nights and weekends: £5.50 (first mile), £8.10 (two miles), £10.70 (three miles). rising to £42.30 (15 miles).

Higher tariffs apply during the festive period.

Under the increases proposed in the consultation feedback, daytime fares could rise to £5 for the first mile, and £6.10 in the evenings.

Business slowing for Angus taxi operators

However, some say any increase could put cars off the road.

One Arbroath operator said: “The public simply can’t afford another rise in fares, and neither can the operators.

“Business has dropped dramatically since the last increase.

“An increase will end up killing the taxi trade.”

Another said: “It is bad enough trying to make a living just now.

“I think there will be a lot of taxi company owners against a rise.”

The civic licensing committee meets on Thursday, when operators will have the opportunity to address councillors.

