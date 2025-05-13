Warning £5-a-mile daytime fare could ‘kill’ Angus taxi trade

Angus taxi operators are at odds over another rise in local fares.

There has not been a hike since spring 2024.

But on Thursday, a range of proposals will be put before councillors after a review of current rates.

These range from plans for rises of almost 15% to a dire warning that any increase will destroy businesses.

Who decides Angus taxi fares?

Angus Council’s civic licensing committee is responsible for setting tariffs.

The last increases came into effect in March last year.

Operators were consulted on possible increases after councillors agreed in February to launch the latest review.

There were seven responses to the consultation.

Three suggested changes of varying percentages and the remainder favoured the status quo.

What fare increases are being considered for Angus taxis?

The main Angus tariffs are currently set at:

Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm: £4.40 for first mile, £6.70 (two miles), £9.10 (three miles). rising to £37.20 (15 miles)

Nights and weekends: £5.50 (first mile), £8.10 (two miles), £10.70 (three miles). rising to £42.30 (15 miles).

Higher tariffs apply during the festive period.

Under the increases proposed in the consultation feedback, daytime fares could rise to £5 for the first mile, and £6.10 in the evenings.

Business slowing for Angus taxi operators

However, some say any increase could put cars off the road.

One Arbroath operator said: “The public simply can’t afford another rise in fares, and neither can the operators.

“Business has dropped dramatically since the last increase.

“An increase will end up killing the taxi trade.”

Another said: “It is bad enough trying to make a living just now.

“I think there will be a lot of taxi company owners against a rise.”

The civic licensing committee meets on Thursday, when operators will have the opportunity to address councillors.

