Search for new Stirling park and ride bus operator launched

The contracts for both Castleview and Springkerse park and ride services are up for grabs.

By Alex Watson
Castleview park and ride opened in 2008, just off the M9 and close to Kildean Roundabout. Image: Google Street View
Castleview park and ride opened in 2008, just off the M9 and close to Kildean Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

Stirling’s park and ride bus service operator may change, as the search to renew the agreement has officially begun.

The contracts for both Castleview and Springkerse park and ride services, currently taken care of by Hunters Executive Coaches, are up for grabs.

Stirling Council is looking for “suitably qualified and experienced service providers” to get in touch about taking on the routes.

The council’s criteria make clear that the local authority will prioritise keeping costs low above all when making its choice, listing price as significantly more important than quality.

Only one operator will be chosen to run both park and ride services.

The awarded contract will last for 12 months, after which two six-month extensions may be granted, at the council’s discretion.

The application deadline for any interested bus operators is June 9 at 2pm.

20 years of Stirling park and ride

The value of the park and ride contract has fluctuated over the years.

For example, in 2013, it was valued at more than £1.3 million.

Six years later, it had dropped to £832,543.

Then, in 2022, its worth was back up to £1 million.

Springkerse park and ride is close to the retail park of the same name. Image: Google Street View

Springkerse park and ride opened almost two decades ago, in September 2005, and Castleview followed three years later.

Initially, adults were charged £1 and children 50p to use the park and ride buses.

The services were later made free to use, but this changed last year when fares were brought back in.

Clackmannanshire-based business Hunters Executive Coaches has secured the contract several times in years past, along with fellow bus operator WAVE Ltd.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The park and ride service contract is going through the standard retendering process as the current contract is due for renewal.”

