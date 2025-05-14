Tesco Cupar cafe to close for more shelf space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Tesco Cupar cafe to close for more shelf space

Tesco has confirmed its Cupar cafe will close, despite calls by many locals to keep it.

By Claire Warrender
Cupar Tesco cafe will close on May 24
The cafe at Cupar Tesco will close on May 24.

Tesco has confirmed the upcoming closure of its Cupar cafe, despite calls to save it.

The supermarket giant wants to use the space to increase the range of products it sells.

And it will therefore close its cafe on Friday May 24.

The Cupar Tesco cafe closure plan has disappointed customers.

However, a number of locals have expressed disappointment, saying the Tesco cafe is well used by elderly and disabled customers.

Many stop for a cup of tea after doing their shopping while they wait for a bus.

One customer said: “I think it’s a sin.

“It’s the only local cafe with space for buggies and wheelchairs but the decision has been made at a higher level than Cupar.

“It’s such a brilliant social space and people go two or three times a week.

“The bulk of customers would rather have the cafe than a bigger shopping space.”

Previous extension plans at Cupar Tesco

Tesco was granted planning permission to extend its South Road store in Cupar in 2023.

At that time, it said it wanted an extra 500 square metres to allow it to sell non-food products.

However the work, which would have meant the loss of 12 parking spaces, was not carried out.

Previous plans to build a larger Cupar store were scrapped in 2014, with Tesco blaming changes in shopping habits.

However, there was speculation the ongoing delay in determining the huge Cupar North planning application made the move unviable.

If approved, Cupar North will bring 1,500 houses, increasing the size of the town by 30%.

More from News

The Ambassador has sat empty for more than a year.
7 Dundee pubs and clubs that could be given a new lease of life
The cafe at Cupar Tesco will close on May 24.
Damage to Dundee City Square steps sparks call for 'strenuous measures' on vandalism
St Andrews University
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University chief’s lunch invitations to judge who investigated rector
Stephen Gorton
Perth Scoutmaster spared jail for sending sexual texts and selfies to teenage boys
Sea Glass, East Forth Street, Cellardyke.
Cellardyke home with spectacular Forth views is ESPC's most-viewed Fife listing in April
Jamie Fendick
Masked teenagers battered victim with spanner after luring him to Fife viaduct
Former Crieff Primary School exterior
Crieff set for more new homes at vandal-hit old primary school site
The cafe at Cupar Tesco will close on May 24.
Arbroath Place for Everyone landscaping spend to be decided in secret
The cafe at Cupar Tesco will close on May 24.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Parkies makeover and former M&S Foodhall transformation progress
Pomarium Street in Perth with multi-storey block behind car park
Perth drivers trash padlocks and barriers to access residents' car parks

Conversation