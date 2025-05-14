Tesco Cupar cafe to close for more shelf space

Tesco has confirmed the upcoming closure of its Cupar cafe, despite calls to save it.

The supermarket giant wants to use the space to increase the range of products it sells.

And it will therefore close its cafe on Friday May 24.

However, a number of locals have expressed disappointment, saying the Tesco cafe is well used by elderly and disabled customers.

Many stop for a cup of tea after doing their shopping while they wait for a bus.

One customer said: “I think it’s a sin.

“It’s the only local cafe with space for buggies and wheelchairs but the decision has been made at a higher level than Cupar.

“It’s such a brilliant social space and people go two or three times a week.

“The bulk of customers would rather have the cafe than a bigger shopping space.”

Previous extension plans at Cupar Tesco

Tesco was granted planning permission to extend its South Road store in Cupar in 2023.

At that time, it said it wanted an extra 500 square metres to allow it to sell non-food products.

However the work, which would have meant the loss of 12 parking spaces, was not carried out.

Previous plans to build a larger Cupar store were scrapped in 2014, with Tesco blaming changes in shopping habits.

However, there was speculation the ongoing delay in determining the huge Cupar North planning application made the move unviable.

If approved, Cupar North will bring 1,500 houses, increasing the size of the town by 30%.