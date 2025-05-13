News ‘No criminality’ over woman’s Dundee window fall as man charged after ‘disturbance’ Emergency services were called to Constitution Street in the Hilltown at around 5am on Friday. By James Simpson May 13 2025, 12:36pm May 13 2025, 12:36pm Share ‘No criminality’ over woman’s Dundee window fall as man charged after ‘disturbance’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5243108/no-criminality-woman-fall-window-constitution-street-dundee/ Copy Link Police on Constitution Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson “No criminality” has been established after a woman fell from a flat window in Dundee. Emergency services were called to Constitution Street in the Hilltown at around 5am on Friday. The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment as a police investigation was launched. Officers were seen in the area for several hours following the initial emergency response. A spokesperson said: “Around 5am on Friday, police received a report of a woman falling from the window of a property in Constitution Street, Dundee. “She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and no criminality was established.” However, the spokesperson confirmed a 38-year-old man had been charged in connection with a disturbance at the same location, unrelated to the woman’s fall. He has been reported to prosecutors.