‘No criminality’ over woman’s Dundee window fall as man charged after ‘disturbance’

“No criminality” has been established after a woman fell from a flat window in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Constitution Street in the Hilltown at around 5am on Friday.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment as a police investigation was launched.

Officers were seen in the area for several hours following the initial emergency response.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5am on Friday, police received a report of a woman falling from the window of a property in Constitution Street, Dundee.

“She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and no criminality was established.”

However, the spokesperson confirmed a 38-year-old man had been charged in connection with a disturbance at the same location, unrelated to the woman’s fall.

He has been reported to prosecutors.