News 3 men charged after separate pub and restaurant break-ins in Perth city centre The break-ins and thefts happened at businesses on Kinnoull Street and St Johns Place. By Lucy Scarlett May 13 2025, 12:33pm May 13 2025, 12:33pm Share 3 men charged after separate pub and restaurant break-ins in Perth city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5243218/three-charged-perth-city-centre-restaurant-pub-thefts/ Copy Link A pub in Kinnoull Street was broken into on Monday. Image: Google Street View Three men have been arrested and charged after break-ins at a restaurant and pub in Perth city centre. The first incident occurred at St John’s Place on Saturday May 10. An unnamed restaurant was broken into and items including money, electronic devices and alcohol were stolen. A pub in Kinnoull Street was then broken into during the early hours of Monday morning. Alcohol was stolen. A restaurant was broken into on St Johns Place. Image: Google Street View Three men, aged 43, 32, and 28, were arrested and charged in connection with both incidents. They were due to appear in Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 13. Inspector Colin Watson, from Perth Police Station, said: “I would like to thank the public and businesses involved for their assistance in this matter. “I would remind anyone who sees any suspicious activity in their community to report it to police immediately.”