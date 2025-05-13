3 men charged after separate pub and restaurant break-ins in Perth city centre

Three men have been arrested and charged after break-ins at a restaurant and pub in Perth city centre.

The first incident occurred at St John’s Place on Saturday May 10.

An unnamed restaurant was broken into and items including money, electronic devices and alcohol were stolen.

A pub in Kinnoull Street was then broken into during the early hours of Monday morning. Alcohol was stolen.

Three men, aged 43, 32, and 28, were arrested and charged in connection with both incidents.

They were due to appear in Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 13.

Inspector Colin Watson, from Perth Police Station, said: “I would like to thank the public and businesses involved for their assistance in this matter.

“I would remind anyone who sees any suspicious activity in their community to report it to police immediately.”