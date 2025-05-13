Man, 25, fighting for life after electric skateboard crash in Fife

A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following a skateboard crash in Fife.

The incident happened on School Brae at the junction with Hill Street in Dysart at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

The rider of the electric skateboard was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as critical.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Mike Thomson of Fife road policing said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or the rider prior to the crash to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2594 of 12 May, 2025.