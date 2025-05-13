Actor Robson Green films TV show in ‘beautiful’ Broughty Ferry with Gladiators star Sheli McCoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actor Robson Green films TV show in ‘beautiful’ Broughty Ferry with Gladiators star Sheli McCoy

The Soldier Soldier star spoke to The Courier after going paddleboarding on the River Tay.

By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson
Actor Robson Green with Sheli McCoy in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Actor Robson Green has visited Broughty Ferry to film a new TV show with Gladiators star Sheli McCoy.

The Soldier Soldier star went paddleboarding on the River Tay on Tuesday during filming for an episode of BBC Two series Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

The show, which sees Green travel across the country meeting famous faces along the way, is currently in its third season.

The actor told The Courier that the episode will centre around activities “that are good for your mental wellbeing”, as recommended by Dundee-based gym owner McCoy.

Robson Green was filming for his BBC Two show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Robson Green with Sheli McCoy and her dog Alpha. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He said: “We’re here today filming BBC’s Weekend Escapes, and we’re taking roads less travelled to find hidden gems around the British countryside alongside a familiar, famous face.

“Today we were with Sheli McCoy.

“We go to places and see people who do activities that are good for your mental wellbeing.

“We met Lucy, who does paddle boarding around here on this beautiful and somewhat sunny day.

“There was, what you call up here, a haar, but it was joyous.”

Robson Green films with Sheli McCoy in Broughty Ferry

Green says he previously spent time in the area doing theatre productions in Kirkcaldy and has enjoyed fishing in Perthshire.

However, he is less familiar with Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

He added: “The beauty about this area is you can come out of the city and in five minutes you’re in the most idyllic countryside.

“This is an area I don’t know that well and it is the guest (Sheli) who takes you to their favourite spots.

“When you’re doing it with one of the Gladiators, you know it’s going to be a bit of a workout.”

“It was beautiful. I did fall in, but that’s just me getting older.

The pair were filming at Broughty Ferry waterfront. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
McCoy had recommended the spot for Green’s BBC show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Sheli had her dog Alpha on the boards.

“It’s always good to go out on the boards, especially on a day like this – it was great.”

An exact date for the episode release has not been announced, but it is understood that it may not be on TV screens until early 2026.

Green has most recently starred in Channel 5’s new thriller The Game alongside Jason Watkins.

He has also presented several series of the TV show Extreme Fishing, where he travels around the world in search of the best fishing locations.

It comes after TV crews began filming for a new gameshow on a St Andrews beach this week.

The Courier has also taken a look at five films shot in Tayside, Fife and Stirling that are set to be released.

