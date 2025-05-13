Actor Robson Green films TV show in ‘beautiful’ Broughty Ferry with Gladiators star Sheli McCoy

Actor Robson Green has visited Broughty Ferry to film a new TV show with Gladiators star Sheli McCoy.

The Soldier Soldier star went paddleboarding on the River Tay on Tuesday during filming for an episode of BBC Two series Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

The show, which sees Green travel across the country meeting famous faces along the way, is currently in its third season.

The actor told The Courier that the episode will centre around activities “that are good for your mental wellbeing”, as recommended by Dundee-based gym owner McCoy.

He said: “We’re here today filming BBC’s Weekend Escapes, and we’re taking roads less travelled to find hidden gems around the British countryside alongside a familiar, famous face.

“Today we were with Sheli McCoy.

“We go to places and see people who do activities that are good for your mental wellbeing.

“We met Lucy, who does paddle boarding around here on this beautiful and somewhat sunny day.

“There was, what you call up here, a haar, but it was joyous.”

Robson Green films with Sheli McCoy in Broughty Ferry

Green says he previously spent time in the area doing theatre productions in Kirkcaldy and has enjoyed fishing in Perthshire.

However, he is less familiar with Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

He added: “The beauty about this area is you can come out of the city and in five minutes you’re in the most idyllic countryside.

“This is an area I don’t know that well and it is the guest (Sheli) who takes you to their favourite spots.

“When you’re doing it with one of the Gladiators, you know it’s going to be a bit of a workout.”

“It was beautiful. I did fall in, but that’s just me getting older.

“Sheli had her dog Alpha on the boards.

“It’s always good to go out on the boards, especially on a day like this – it was great.”

An exact date for the episode release has not been announced, but it is understood that it may not be on TV screens until early 2026.

Green has most recently starred in Channel 5’s new thriller The Game alongside Jason Watkins.

He has also presented several series of the TV show Extreme Fishing, where he travels around the world in search of the best fishing locations.

