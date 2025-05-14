Damage to Dundee City Square steps sparks call for ‘strenuous measures’ on vandalism

Damage to steps at Dundee City Square has sparked a call for “strenuous measures” to tackle vandalism.

Concrete steps leading from the square to Crichton Street in the city centre had been broken and chipped at the weekend.

This forced the closure of the walkway while repairs were carried out.

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Broughty Ferry ward, believes the damage was deliberate.

“I don’t think that was in any way accidental and it must be vandalism,” he said.

“The day before (at the VE Day parade) I went down these steps and they were in normal, good order.

“You want people to come into the city centre but that is a dreadful look. It’s off putting for people coming here.

“For anyone who cares about Dundee, images and appearances matter.”

Dundee City Square vandalism ‘costs tax payer’

The Liberal Democrat councillor has previously been vocal about the “depressing” graffiti in the city centre, saying it undermines efforts to attract people to the area.

And he says those behind the latest damage need to be held account.

He added: “It’s going to cost a fortune to the tax payer as well.

“I have suggested that apart from obviously fixing it and making it safe, they should try to identify who did it. Is there CCTV perhaps?”

He added: “I don’t think the council should take the attitude that when these things happen, they fix it and that’s okay.

“There needs to be strenuous measures to identify who does these things.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The damage was reported to the council on Monday morning.

“Repairs have been completed at the location and the walkway reopened mid-day on Tuesday.”