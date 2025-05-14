Damage to Dundee City Square steps sparks call for ‘strenuous measures’ on vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Damage to Dundee City Square steps sparks call for ‘strenuous measures’ on vandalism

The steps leading from City Square to Crichton Street were damaged at the weekend.

By Laura Devlin
Councillor Craig Duncan is calling for action for the City Square steps were damaged. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Damage to steps at Dundee City Square has sparked a call for “strenuous measures” to tackle vandalism.

Concrete steps leading from the square to Crichton Street in the city centre had been broken and chipped at the weekend.

This forced the closure of the walkway while repairs were carried out.

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Broughty Ferry ward, believes the damage was deliberate.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
“I don’t think that was in any way accidental and it must be vandalism,” he said.

“The day before (at the VE Day parade) I went down these steps and they were in normal, good order.

“You want people to come into the city centre but that is a dreadful look. It’s off putting for people coming here.

“For anyone who cares about Dundee, images and appearances matter.”

Dundee City Square vandalism ‘costs tax payer’

The Liberal Democrat councillor has previously been vocal about the “depressing” graffiti in the city centre, saying it undermines efforts to attract people to the area.

And he says those behind the latest damage need to be held account.

He added: “It’s going to cost a fortune to the tax payer as well.

“I have suggested that apart from obviously fixing it and making it safe, they should try to identify who did it. Is there CCTV perhaps?”

The damage has since been repaired. Image: Councillor Craig Duncan.

He added: “I don’t think the council should take the attitude that when these things happen, they fix it and that’s okay.

“There needs to be strenuous measures to identify who does these things.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The damage was reported to the council on Monday morning.

“Repairs have been completed at the location and the walkway reopened mid-day on Tuesday.”

Conversation