Girl, 14, charged after 'assaulting police officers' at Dundee cafe

By James Simpson
May 13 2025, 3:22pm

Police were called to Commercial Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A 14-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly assaulting police officers who were called to a Dundee cafe.

Police were called to Beans & Berries on Commercial Street at around 5.30pm on Sunday following reports of disorderly behaviour involving a group of youths.

Several police units attended the scene.

A witness said there was a crowd gathered outside the cafe when officers arrived.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.30pm on Sunday, police were called to a premises on Commercial Street, Dundee, regarding the behaviour of a group of youths.

"Officers attended and a 14-year-old girl assaulted the officers.

"She has been charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the relevant youth justice authorities."