Area of Dundee industrial estate cordoned off due to ‘leak from lorry’

Emergency workers - some wearing hazmat suits - are in attendance at the incident on Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

By James Simpson
Emergency services on Dunsinane Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Emergency services have descended on a Dundee industrial estate after reports of a “leak from a lorry”.

Fire crews from Blackness, Kingsway and Balmossie stations have been called to the incident on Dunsinane Avenue at Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

A call was made to the fire service by a member of the public just after 12.40pm on Tuesday.

A fire service spokesperson said it had received reports of a “leak from a lorry” but was unable to confirm further details.

A section of the road, at the junctions with Kilspindie Road and Kinnoull Road, has been cordoned off.

Police and the ambulance service are also in attendance.

Emergency workers at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The activity centres on a lorry trailer which is stopped on Kinnoull Road.

Sufyan Suleman of Alpine Motor Company, which is next to the cordon, says he became aware of the emergency response at 12.45pm.

He told The Courier: “The road was just getting taped off as we were coming back into the estate.

“We believe there was acid leaking from the HGV.

“As time has gone on, the emergency response has grown substantially in size.”

Emergency responders wearing hazmat suits at Dundee incident

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson, who is at the scene, said:  “A large area has been cordoned off.

“Police have prohibited traffic coming in from the Kings Cross Road entrance to the estate.

“Fire crews have been making their way in and out of an HGV trailer.

“There have also been other emergency responders in heavy-duty hazmat suits.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

