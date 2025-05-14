Bridge of Allan man warns £16m flood defences won’t protect town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Bridge of Allan man warns £16m flood defences won’t protect town

Ronald Don says Stirling Council unfairly ignored his objection to the flood protection scheme.

By Alex Watson
Ronald Don has lived in Bridge of Allan for 74 years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Ronald Don has lived in Bridge of Allan for 74 years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

A Bridge of Allan local claims Stirling’s proposed flood protection scheme does not address key problem areas.

Ronald Don says his formal objection to the plan was unfairly rejected by the council.

Mr Don’s letter highlighted that the planned new flood defences, running down Allanvale Road and onto the upper part of Cornton Road, did not reach the spot most at risk of flooding, according to Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) maps.

He said Stirling Council refused to consider his objection because he had not explicitly stated that his property could be directly affected by floods, even though his address appeared on the correspondence.

The 74-year-old has lived in the Cornton Road area of Bridge of Allan, close to the fire station, for his whole life.

Locals say Bridge of Allan’s allotments tend to flood once or twice a year in winter, which is good for the soil. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Mr Don told The Courier Allanvale Road has only flooded badly once, in 2023, due to a lack of maintenance, including uncleared leaves blocking drains and the pump system located by the fire station not being used.

He said: “The area of the Cornton Road that does flood is the area between Orchard Road and Pullar Avenue.

“That regularly floods and stops the traffic.

“And the flood defence scheme is doing nothing about that at all.”

He added: “There is no one I know that’s in favour of what they’re proposing.”

Centenary Walk path making flooding worse

According to Mr Don, the river path known as the Centenary Walk is a huge part of the flooding problem.

He claims the path, originally built by the former Bridge of Allan Council, has not been properly maintained since Stirling Council took over in 1975.

Now sitting lower than the riverbank, Mr Don says the path acts as a corridor when the Allan Water river level is high, allowing water to flow along it to the nearby allotments and football field next to Cornton Road.

And, further up the river, he says an island formed due to sediment build-up is acting as a dam, pushing water that should be flowing away onto the land.

Mr Don says the Centenary Walk has not been maintained by Stirling Council. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Stirling Council’s proposal for the new flood defences involves raising the level of Cornton Road next to Bridge of Allan’s allotments.

“That’s actually going to make it worse down at the Pullar Avenue/Orchard Road end, and it will flood the pumping station,” said Mr Don.

“And then that will allow raw sewage into the flood water, and that will travel onto the recreational land.

“And they’ve never considered that.”

‘There are much cheaper solutions’

Mr Don argues there are solutions “much cheaper than £16 million”.

“If they cleared the drains, had a maintenance budget, and then had a system whereby the pumps went on automatically if the river was at a certain level, then that would solve the problem,” he said.

The original Bridge of Allan flood defences seen here where built during the 1970s, with the flood water pumping system in the foreground. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“The flood prevention team have never visited Bridge of Allan when there is a flooding incident.

“They didn’t know about the water flowing [along the Centenary Walk].

“We had to send them videos and pictures, because they didn’t know.

“And then they said they would put it into their model.”

Worries over mature trees

An imposing copper beech tree stands opposite Bridge of Allan’s allotments.

Mr Don remembers it being planted in the 1960s, when he was a boy.

He says the current flood protection scheme plans involve chopping it down, along with the other mature trees flanking it.

Bat boxes in the allotment’s trees are an attempt to save them from being felled. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Mr Don and his fellow allotmenteers have affixed bat boxes to the trees on the other side of the road, planted on the allotment land itself, in an attempt to save them.

But construction will impact the allotments, as the council will need to use some of the space there while carrying out the work.

According to Stirling Council, 25 objections to the flood protection scheme plans were received.

Flooding is considered a serious issue locally, but some residents say SEPA flooding maps are not being properly considered. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Seven were considered valid, while 18 “did not meet the legal requirements” and were rejected.

One last-minute objection threw a spanner in the works last month, meaning the procurement process could still go ahead, but the specifics of the scheme are not yet officially signed off.

Stirling Council acknowledged The Courier’s request for comment but has not yet provided its response.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

The Courier breaking news graphic
Main road in Fife shut after pedestrian hit by car
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson holds his right hand up to his face in pensive mood.
Raith Rovers confirm 5 departures and players who could be offered new deals
Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody.
Snow Patrol star recalls playing Muppets theme tune to 50 people at Kirkcaldy fete
The Bruce Festival in Dunfermline is taking place again
Dunfermline Bruce Festival: Everything you need to know as 20,000 expected
The A92 Chapel Junction at Kirkcaldy.
Man, 81, taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash near Kirkcaldy
Stirling Road in Fallin.
Man, 26, in hospital after attempted murder in Stirlingshire village
The Hollybank in St Ninians, Stirling.
Popular Stirling restaurant The Hollybank announces closing date
Firefighters tackled blaze at the former Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Hilltown, Dundee.
Fears for former Dundee factory as firebugs strike again
Locals enjoying the sunny spell at Broughty Ferry beach
How long will sunny spell last for Tayside, Fife and Stirling?
Zoe and George Dark in Piece cafe, Aberfeldy.
Family-run Aberfeldy cafe reopens after major refurbishment

Conversation