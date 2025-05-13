Man, 24, taken to hospital then arrested after Perth disturbance

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital and later arrested after an incident on a Perth street.

Police were called to Campsie Road in Letham on Monday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Officers and an ambulance were seen on Struan Road, around the corner from Campsie Road.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, before he was arrested over the incident.

He was later charged over the incident and will appear in court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.20pm on Monday, we were called to reports of a disturbance in the Campsie Road area.

“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“He was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court at a later date.”