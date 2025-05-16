Muirhall Energy seeks community feedback for upcoming project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Articles

Muirhall Energy seeks community feedback for upcoming project

The developer is keen to receive feedback on the proposed wind farm

Presented by Message Matters
Don't miss your chance to voice your opinion and learn more about the proposed proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.
Don't miss your chance to voice your opinion and learn more about the proposed proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.

Local people in Perth and Kinross are being invited to come along to a community event being held to display updated plans for the proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm. The project is being proposed for land approximately 11 miles northwest of Perth and 6 miles west of Dunkeld.

The initial proposed design of the project was showcased in November last year. The developer, Muirhall Energy, is now keen to get local people’s comments and feedback on the revised proposals.

The events are being held on the following days:

●      27 May, Birnam Arts Centre, 3pm to 7.30pm

●      28 May, Bankfoot Church Centre, 3pm to 7.30pm

●      29 May, Chapelhill Community Hall, 3pm to 7.30pm

The project team is keen to meet people face to face, but all of the exhibition material is also going to be made available online at the project website to be viewed by anyone not able to attend in person. Comments and feedback will also be able to be submitted online from the date of the first exhibition on 27 May.

The Muirhall Energy team behind the project is based in Scotland, including project manager Andrew Marshall, who will be in attendance at the community engagement events to meet local people, discuss the plans, answer queries and get their views on all aspects of the development.

More from News

Time & Tide's new shop in Elie.
'Unique' seaside-inspired interiors store opens in Elie after success in Broughty Ferry
The A90 was closed for several hours after the crash.
3 people taken to hospital after A90 crash north of Dundee
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife domestic abuser with terminal cancer receives year-long prison term
Two cars are involved in the crash on Strathearn Road in Broughty Ferry
Police and ambulance called to two-car crash in Broughty Ferry
7
Don't miss your chance to voice your opinion and learn more about the proposed proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.
Readers have say on future of Dundee Waterfront as work continues to find new…
Jack McNaughton suffered multiple injuries in the hit-and-run.
Police reveal more details of suspect in Dundee wheelchair hit-and-run crash
Don't miss your chance to voice your opinion and learn more about the proposed proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.
Fife Planning Ahead: Restaurant and Starbucks drive-thru, new flats and countryside cafe
Don't miss your chance to voice your opinion and learn more about the proposed proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.
11% Angus taxi fare rise on the horizon as operators struggle to pay minimum…
Don't miss your chance to voice your opinion and learn more about the proposed proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.
Fair City Rollers slam 'shameful' unheated plan for Bell's Sports Centre in Perth
Don't miss your chance to voice your opinion and learn more about the proposed proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.
Dundee Raac campaigner opens up on health worries as stress takes toll

Conversation