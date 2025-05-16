Muirhall Energy seeks community feedback for upcoming project

Local people in Perth and Kinross are being invited to come along to a community event being held to display updated plans for the proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm. The project is being proposed for land approximately 11 miles northwest of Perth and 6 miles west of Dunkeld.
The initial proposed design of the project was showcased in November last year. The developer, Muirhall Energy, is now keen to get local people’s comments and feedback on the revised proposals.
The events are being held on the following days:
● 27 May, Birnam Arts Centre, 3pm to 7.30pm
● 28 May, Bankfoot Church Centre, 3pm to 7.30pm
● 29 May, Chapelhill Community Hall, 3pm to 7.30pm
The project team is keen to meet people face to face, but all of the exhibition material is also going to be made available online at the project website to be viewed by anyone not able to attend in person. Comments and feedback will also be able to be submitted online from the date of the first exhibition on 27 May.
The Muirhall Energy team behind the project is based in Scotland, including project manager Andrew Marshall, who will be in attendance at the community engagement events to meet local people, discuss the plans, answer queries and get their views on all aspects of the development.
