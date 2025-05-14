Great pictures as Angus primary pupils face each other in Glamis Castle tug o’ war festival

Scorching Angus sunshine intensified the heat of battle in this year’s Angus primary schools’ tug o’ war festival.

On Tuesday, 11 teams from eight local schools faced each other on the Strathmore Highland Games field at Glamis Castle.

Airlie, Cortachy, Glamis, Isla, Newtyle, Northmuir, Southmuir and Tannadice primaries gave it their all.

Glamis 1 pulled off the win, ahead of Newtyle and third-placed Isla.

The tug o’war event is an eagerly anticipated challenge in the lead-up to the main Highland Games.

That takes place at the castle on Sunday June 8.

Strathmore has been a leader in promoting grassroots involvement in the traditional games sports for many years.

It is involved in a full programme of events involving local primaries and Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir this week.

A junior Highland Games is also held in the lead up to the main gathering each year.

This year’s Strathmore chieftain will be highland games stalwart John Robertson.

The Logierait farmer’s association with the Angus event stretches back to 1975 when he competed in what was then the first Forfar games. It became Strathmore Highland Games after moving to Glamis Castle in 2000.

Tickets for this year’s gathering are available at strathmorehighlandgames.co.uk

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the action on the Glamis tug o’ war field.