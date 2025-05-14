Great pictures as Angus primary pupils face each other in Glamis Castle tug o’ war festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures as Angus primary pupils face each other in Glamis Castle tug o’ war festival

Seven local schools took part in the competition organised by Strathmore Highland Games.

The victorious Glamis Primary School team with medallists Newtyle and Isla. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Scorching Angus sunshine intensified the heat of battle in this year’s Angus primary schools’ tug o’ war festival.

On Tuesday, 11 teams from eight local schools faced each other on the Strathmore Highland Games field at Glamis Castle.

Airlie, Cortachy, Glamis, Isla, Newtyle, Northmuir, Southmuir and Tannadice primaries gave it their all.

Glamis 1 pulled off the win, ahead of Newtyle and third-placed Isla.

The tug o’war event is an eagerly anticipated challenge in the lead-up to the main Highland Games.

That takes place at the castle on Sunday June 8.

Strathmore has been a leader in promoting grassroots involvement in the traditional games sports for many years.

Angus schools tug o' war at Glamis Castle.
Isla Primary School in action on the Strathmore Highland Games field. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It is involved in a full programme of events involving local primaries and Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir this week.

A junior Highland Games is also held in the lead up to the main gathering each year.

This year’s Strathmore chieftain will be highland games stalwart John Robertson.

The Logierait farmer’s association with the Angus event stretches back to 1975 when he competed in what was then the first Forfar games. It became Strathmore Highland Games after moving to Glamis Castle in 2000.

Tickets for this year’s gathering are available at strathmorehighlandgames.co.uk

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the action on the Glamis tug o’ war field.
Taking the strain.

100% effort from one young competitor.
Encouragement from the coach.

 

Glamis pupils celebrate winning one of their rounds.
Airlie Primary in action.
Glamis 1 claim the Cochrane Shield.
Isla Primary School dig in.
Strain on the Newtyle pupils’ faces.
Side by side heats in the Glamis sunshine.
Northmuir Primary School in action.
Maximum effort from Isla youngsters.
The medal-winning teams celebrate in front of the castle.
Encouragement for Team Newtyle.
Cortachy Primary School ready to take the strain.
Isla school’s coach keeps an eye on the opposition.
Newtyle primary in one of their heats.
A Northmuir team member in action.
Concentration on the faces of Newtyle Primary School.
Victorious Glamis receive their winners’ medals.
A toss of the coin at the start.
Heave!
Bronze medallists Isla Primary.
Glamis pupils in the heats.
Giving it their all.
Fun in the sun on the sidelines at Glamis Castle.
Cortachy Primary School competing for honours.
Applause from the Isla Primary team.
Cortachy ready for the big pull.
Big effort from Northmuir.
A kilted anchor for Isla primary school.
The heat of battle in the Glamis sun.
Silver medals for Newtyle.

 

 

