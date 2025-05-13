‘Huge’ emergency response called to popular Perthshire spot

A large emergency response was called to a popular Perthshire spot due to an incident on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including a HM Coastguard rescue helicopter called from Inverness, were stationed near Lundie Crags.

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the area at around 7pm.

The spot is a well-known walking area for people visiting the hill, with a nearby water area popular with fishermen.

The Courier’s reporter Lucy Scarlett said: “There’s been a huge emergency response on the A923 at Tullbaccart Farm for a couple of hours now.

“The search and rescue helicopter has been circling the area for a while and landed near the road.

“Cars were stopped by police and the road was temporarily shut while it landed.

“Mountain Rescue, paramedics, and police remain at the scene.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We have been assisting Police Scotland with an incident north of Dundee.

“Alerted just before 7pm, an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was sent.

“Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were in attendance.

“The casualty was handed to the care of the ambulance service.”

Police Scotland have also been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

