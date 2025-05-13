‘Huge’ emergency response called to popular Perthshire spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Huge’ emergency response called to popular Perthshire spot

A coastguard rescue helicopter and police have been spotted at Lundie Crags, close to Coupar Angus.

By Ben MacDonald & Lucy Scarlett
Helicopter called to Lundie Crags
A coastguard helicopter has been called from Inverness. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A large emergency response was called to a popular Perthshire spot due to an incident on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including a HM Coastguard rescue helicopter called from Inverness, were stationed near Lundie Crags.

Police and ambulance crews were also called to the area at around 7pm.

The spot is a well-known walking area for people visiting the hill, with a nearby water area popular with fishermen.

The Courier’s reporter Lucy Scarlett said: “There’s been a huge emergency response on the A923 at Tullbaccart Farm for a couple of hours now.

“The search and rescue helicopter has been circling the area for a while and landed near the road.

“Cars were stopped by police and the road was temporarily shut while it landed.

The helicopter has arrived from Inverness. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Police and ambulance crews are on the scene. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Cars were stopped by police. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“Mountain Rescue, paramedics, and police remain at the scene.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We have been assisting Police Scotland with an incident north of Dundee.

“Alerted just before 7pm, an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was sent.

“Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were in attendance.

“The casualty was handed to the care of the ambulance service.”

Police Scotland have also been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

