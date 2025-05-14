Tears and laughter as funeral held in Dundee for ‘Smiley Riley’, 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tears and laughter as funeral held in Dundee for ‘Smiley Riley’, 13

Mourners wore yellow and carried sunflowers to say goodbye to Riley Welsh.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The funeral of Riley Welsh has taken place. Image: Genna O'Neill/ Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The funeral of Riley Welsh has taken place. Image: Genna O'Neill/ Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Hundreds of mourners shared tears and laughter as they gathered to say farewell to a Dundee boy who died after a lifelong health battle.

Riley Welsh – known to loved ones as Smiley Riley – died in his mum Leigh’s arms in April at the age of 13.

There was standing room only at Dundee Crematorium on Wednesday as friends and family gathered to pay their respects.

Many of those who attended wore yellow and carried sunflowers in memory of the “strongest and bravest little boy” from Coldside, at Leigh’s request.

Leigh laid a sunflower on Riley’s wicker coffin as she said her goodbyes during the funeral.

Riley’s hearse, led by a piper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Riley’s wicker coffin is carried into the crematorium. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In a specially recorded video message, Leigh also paid a special thanks to those who had helped care for Riley during his life – including the medical team at Ninewells Children’s Hospital.

The service was taken by Ali Pandian, the chaplain at Rachel House in Kinross, where Riley has spent so much time over the years.

She said: “Leigh had Riley when she was 19 and in a way they grew up together.

“Riley was just the happiest wee boy. He has this huge smile, which very quickly meant he got called Smiley Riley.”

Smiley Riley Welsh. Image: Leigh Welsh

Describing the life of the former Kingspark School pupil, Ali said: “One thing that Leigh became aware of was that Riley was going to write his own rule book – everyone in his life just walked or ran alongside him for the journey, which was sometimes a bit like a Tough Mudder.

“Riley started at Kingspark School in 2016 and was in a class with Jayden, Sophie, PJ and Amy.

“The five of them stayed together all the way up and were a great group of pals.

“Riley was so good at school and was a proud member of the Kingspark community.

“It was in school that Riley became known as Smiley Riley Roo.”

Many of the mourners wore yellow and carried sunflowers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Riley and Leigh at a recent photoshoot in Dawson Park. Image: Genna O’Neill Photography

Ali described Riley as the “strongest and bravest little boy, who approached all that life
gave him with courage and warmth”.

She also recalled the many “brilliant memories” he had shared with loved ones, and how Ninewells staff had given him the nickname Captain Curveball because he was “always surprising them”.

Ali added: “Riley died peacefully surrounded by some close family and friends, snuggled in next to his mum.

“Leigh takes great comfort from knowing that Riley is now at peace, and that Auntie Clare would have been there for him when he got to heaven, as well as Grandad Robert, who will now be up there teaching him all the bad words and showing him around.

‘Remember how Riley brought out the best in people’

“Remember Riley – remember the light that surrounded him and made you
feel warm.

“Remember how he brought out the best in people and captured everyone’s
hearts.”

Riley was born with microcephaly, a condition which stems from the skull being small and impacts brain development, leaving him immobile and non-verbal.

He was also born with a tracheo-oesophageal fistula, which meant his oesophagus wasn’t attached to his stomach, leaving him unable to swallow food.

Riley also had a hole in his heart, and was epileptic, blind and deaf.

Conversation