Tears and laughter as funeral held in Dundee for ‘Smiley Riley’, 13

Hundreds of mourners shared tears and laughter as they gathered to say farewell to a Dundee boy who died after a lifelong health battle.

Riley Welsh – known to loved ones as Smiley Riley – died in his mum Leigh’s arms in April at the age of 13.

There was standing room only at Dundee Crematorium on Wednesday as friends and family gathered to pay their respects.

Many of those who attended wore yellow and carried sunflowers in memory of the “strongest and bravest little boy” from Coldside, at Leigh’s request.

Leigh laid a sunflower on Riley’s wicker coffin as she said her goodbyes during the funeral.

In a specially recorded video message, Leigh also paid a special thanks to those who had helped care for Riley during his life – including the medical team at Ninewells Children’s Hospital.

The service was taken by Ali Pandian, the chaplain at Rachel House in Kinross, where Riley has spent so much time over the years.

She said: “Leigh had Riley when she was 19 and in a way they grew up together.

“Riley was just the happiest wee boy. He has this huge smile, which very quickly meant he got called Smiley Riley.”

Describing the life of the former Kingspark School pupil, Ali said: “One thing that Leigh became aware of was that Riley was going to write his own rule book – everyone in his life just walked or ran alongside him for the journey, which was sometimes a bit like a Tough Mudder.

“Riley started at Kingspark School in 2016 and was in a class with Jayden, Sophie, PJ and Amy.

“The five of them stayed together all the way up and were a great group of pals.

“Riley was so good at school and was a proud member of the Kingspark community.

“It was in school that Riley became known as Smiley Riley Roo.”

Ali described Riley as the “strongest and bravest little boy, who approached all that life

gave him with courage and warmth”.

She also recalled the many “brilliant memories” he had shared with loved ones, and how Ninewells staff had given him the nickname Captain Curveball because he was “always surprising them”.

Ali added: “Riley died peacefully surrounded by some close family and friends, snuggled in next to his mum.

“Leigh takes great comfort from knowing that Riley is now at peace, and that Auntie Clare would have been there for him when he got to heaven, as well as Grandad Robert, who will now be up there teaching him all the bad words and showing him around.

‘Remember how Riley brought out the best in people’

“Remember Riley – remember the light that surrounded him and made you

feel warm.

“Remember how he brought out the best in people and captured everyone’s

hearts.”

Riley was born with microcephaly, a condition which stems from the skull being small and impacts brain development, leaving him immobile and non-verbal.

He was also born with a tracheo-oesophageal fistula, which meant his oesophagus wasn’t attached to his stomach, leaving him unable to swallow food.

Riley also had a hole in his heart, and was epileptic, blind and deaf.