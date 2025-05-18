Stirling landowner evaded legal order to replant 864 trees by selling site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling landowner evaded legal order to replant 864 trees by selling site

Scottish Forestry said the land was sold on without the public body's knowledge.

By Alex Watson
The law states that it is an offence to ignore an official tree restocking order without reasonable reason. Image: Supplied
Land in Stirling where more than 800 trees were unlawfully cut down has been sold without replanting taking place, prompting a scramble to contact the new owner.

In March, The Courier reported that a legal restocking order issued by Scottish Forestry was ignored for more than three years, after hundreds of trees were either removed without approval or damaged at a former caravan park on Cornton Road.

At the time, Scottish Forestry said it was “considering next steps”.

It has since come to light that the former landowner, Beechtree Wright Ltd, sold the site to another party in February 2024 without replanting the 864 trees.

The land was sold for £80,000, and is now owned by James Stewart from Carlisle.

Scottish Forestry says it has been unable to contact the new owner in order to discuss the restocking order.

Scottish Forestry committed to seeing trees replaced

A Scottish Forestry spokesperson told The Courier: “This restocking case is very much still active and we are continuing to pursue it as quickly as we can.

“The problem that we are facing at the moment is that, without our knowledge, the previous owner who was served the Restocking Direction, sold on the land.

“We are currently trying to make contact with a new owner to ensure they are aware of the Direction issued to the previous owner and understand their intentions.

“It is very much our aim that the restocking of the woodland is carried out.”

The law states that it is an offence to ignore an official tree restocking order without reasonable reason.

Anyone found to be committing such an offence could receive a fine of between £5,000 and £10,000.

The Courier attempted to contact Mr Stewart for comment but received no response.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook




