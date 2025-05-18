Stirling landowner evaded legal order to replant 864 trees by selling site

Land in Stirling where more than 800 trees were unlawfully cut down has been sold without replanting taking place, prompting a scramble to contact the new owner.

In March, The Courier reported that a legal restocking order issued by Scottish Forestry was ignored for more than three years, after hundreds of trees were either removed without approval or damaged at a former caravan park on Cornton Road.

At the time, Scottish Forestry said it was “considering next steps”.

It has since come to light that the former landowner, Beechtree Wright Ltd, sold the site to another party in February 2024 without replanting the 864 trees.

The land was sold for £80,000, and is now owned by James Stewart from Carlisle.

Scottish Forestry says it has been unable to contact the new owner in order to discuss the restocking order.

Scottish Forestry committed to seeing trees replaced

A Scottish Forestry spokesperson told The Courier: “This restocking case is very much still active and we are continuing to pursue it as quickly as we can.

“The problem that we are facing at the moment is that, without our knowledge, the previous owner who was served the Restocking Direction, sold on the land.

“We are currently trying to make contact with a new owner to ensure they are aware of the Direction issued to the previous owner and understand their intentions.

“It is very much our aim that the restocking of the woodland is carried out.”

The law states that it is an offence to ignore an official tree restocking order without reasonable reason.

Anyone found to be committing such an offence could receive a fine of between £5,000 and £10,000.

The Courier attempted to contact Mr Stewart for comment but received no response.

